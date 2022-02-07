Conan O’Brien praised a new local restaurant after visiting this weekend

Newsletter Signup
Generating buzz for a new restaurant opening during the COVID-19 pandemic can be tough. One thing that might not hurt a new eatery’s prospects? A ringing endorsement from comedian Conan O’Brien to his 28.4 million Twitter followers.
Over the weekend, the Brookline native and his brother Luke visited The Bluebird Bar & Wood-Fired Grill, a new American restaurant that opened in West Newton in December.
“My brother Luke just took me to an incredible restaurant near my old ‘hood: The Bluebird Bar & Wood-Fired Grill,” O’Brien wrote on Twitter. “If these guys aren’t geniuses, I don’t know the meaning of the word.”
Opened by a team of industry veterans behind restaurants like Brick and Mortar and the now-closed B-Side Lounge in Cambridge, The Bluebird caters to customers who enjoy “a well-made cocktail, staying out late on a school night, and eating delicious food,” according to its website.
The restaurant reacted to O’Brien’s shoutout on its Facebook page, thanking the comedian and long-time talk show host for the gesture.
“Thank you so much, Conan!” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. “Looking forward to hosting you, Luke, and the family again soon.”
