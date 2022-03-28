Celebs Chris Rock’s first post-Oscars shows are in Boston this week People are wondering if Rock will talk about the Will Smith's slap during his upcoming comedy shows. Will Smith walks onstage and slaps Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Smith then yelled and cursed at Rock after returning to his seat. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times)

By now it seems like the whole world has heard about the biggest story from Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony — actor Will Smith smacking comedian Chris Rock.

So far, we haven’t heard much from Rock about what happened and how he’s thinking and feeling about it. Some are hoping he might talk about it during his ongoing comedy tour, which next stops in Boston.

For anyone who hasn’t seen the clip yet, the slap happened after Rock made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

In reaction to the joke, her husband went onstage and slapped Rock in the face. He then went down to his seat and twice yelled “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

Here's the moment Chris Rock made a "G.I. Jane 2" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, "Leave my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kHTZXI6kuL — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

Though Rock is reportedly not pressing charges against Smith and Smith has apologized for his actions, the incident has caused quite a stir online, with people fighting over who was wrong in the situation.

Celebrities and comedians have weighed in on the incident, and even Massachusetts 7th district Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who also has alopecia, has shared her piece.

Advertisement:

Many are wondering when and if Rock will comment on the incident. Some think talking about it might become part of his “Ego Death” comedy tour, which is ongoing.

His next performance is set to be at the Wilbur Theater in Boston on Wed., March 30. He will do two shows a night, at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday.

Tickets for all three nights are sold out from Ticketmaster, but are still available on third party ticket sites from about $350 for the first night, and $200+ for the other nights, with the late show tickets going for less than the early show tickets.