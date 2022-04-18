Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoy Easter brunch in Providence, tour Breakers in Newport

Newsletter Signup
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and family spent Easter in Rhode Island, getting their Gilded Age on, and brunching on Greek-American fare.
“I had the pleasure of meeting Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their beautiful family as they enjoyed Easter brunch at one of our tables today,” Philippe Maatouk, general manager of Andrea’s in Providence, posted to Facebook Sunday, with a photo himself and the Oscar-winner (and “Ant-Man and The Wasp” actor, for you Marvel fans.)
Andrea’s, serving Greek-American cuisine on the hip Thayer Street near Brown University’s campus, posted the same photo on Sunday — a grinning Maatouk standing next to Douglas, clad in jeans, sneakers and sport coat, baseball cap in hand — set to SZA’s “Good Days.”
“He was very nice about it,” Maatouk said Monday, of Douglas posing for the pic.
He called the couple “down-to-earth.”
“They’re a great couple. Some movie stars don’t want to be bothered; they were great,” he said. “Normal, like everybody.”
Maatouk said he’d never served the party of four — Douglas, Zeta-Jones and “two kids” — before, but that Andrea’s has served a few celebs over the years, being near Brown University.
The couple’s son, Dylan, started at Brown a few years ago, and Zeta-Jones has Instagrammed from the campus before. The couple has a younger daughter, Carys.
On Saturday, Zeta-Jones posted: “The band is back together! Happy, so happy! College campus!” On Sunday, Douglas posted a photo of the family — son Dylan and daughter Carys — outside Newport’s Breakers.
Mansions and Greek cuisine are apparently par for this family’s course. A scroll through Instagram shows they not only take epic vacations together, but consider themselves a pack of “best friends.”
Lauren Daley can be reached at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.
