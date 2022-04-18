Steven Tyler stopped by a beloved Boston seafood restaurant this weekend

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Steven Tyler walked his way to Boston Harbor Saturday night for some seafood at a beloved Boston restaurant.
The Aerosmith frontman visited The Barking Crab with his son Saturday night, taking a moment to pose for photos with fans and the waitstaff.
“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing…about dinner,” the restaurant wrote on social media. “Thanks to @IamStevenT for coming by!”
Tyler and his Aerosmith bandmates will reunite for their first live shows since February 2020 this summer with the return of their Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas. The group will play a total of 24 shows from June through December at the Dolby Live at Park MGM.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.