Celebs Steven Tyler stopped by a beloved Boston seafood restaurant this weekend "I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing… about dinner." Steven Tyler at the Barking Crab in Boston. Photo courtesy The Barking Crab

Steven Tyler walked his way to Boston Harbor Saturday night for some seafood at a beloved Boston restaurant.

The Aerosmith frontman visited The Barking Crab with his son Saturday night, taking a moment to pose for photos with fans and the waitstaff.

“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing…about dinner,” the restaurant wrote on social media. “Thanks to @IamStevenT for coming by!”

🎶I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing…about dinner🎶 Thanks to @IamStevenT for coming by! pic.twitter.com/NGjZYXq6qe — barkingcrab (@barkingcrab) April 17, 2022

Tyler and his Aerosmith bandmates will reunite for their first live shows since February 2020 this summer with the return of their Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas. The group will play a total of 24 shows from June through December at the Dolby Live at Park MGM.