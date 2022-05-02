Celebs Photos: Here’s what celebrities are wearing to the 2022 Met Gala This year's dress code is "gilded glamour" inspired by Gilded Age New York City. Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Met Gala, an annual event fundraising event held for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City is underway and bustling with well-dressed celebrities.

While this year’s exhibit is entitled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” the actual dress code, per Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, is “gilded glamour.”

Here’s how celebrities dressed for the night:

Anna Wintour, the editor-in-Chief of Vogue, attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Atress and co-chair of the event Blake Lively arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

2022 Met Gala Co-Chair Ryan Reynolds attends the event. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Singer Janelle Monáe attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Singer Kacey Musgraves attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Janicza Bravo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, attends The 2022 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“Riverdale” actress Camila Mendes attends The 2022 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

(L-R) Samuelle Leibovitz and Annie Leibovitz attend The 2022 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Singer Jon Batiste attends The 2022 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“Euphoria” actress Maude Apatow attends The 2022 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jordan Roth attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Comedian Amy Schumer attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Actor Leslie Odom Jr. attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue