Celebs
Photos: Here’s what celebrities are wearing to the 2022 Met Gala
This year's dress code is "gilded glamour" inspired by Gilded Age New York City.
The Met Gala, an annual event fundraising event held for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City is underway and bustling with well-dressed celebrities.
While this year’s exhibit is entitled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” the actual dress code, per Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, is “gilded glamour.”
Here’s how celebrities dressed for the night:
