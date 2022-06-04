Celebs ‘Office’ alums, Mass. natives Kaling and Novak take in game at Fenway On TikTok, the team's account posted a video of the actors with the caption, "When Scranton's biggest power couple stops by Fenway 😍."

Kelly and Ryan stopped by Fenway.

“The Office” actors and Massachusetts natives Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak stopped by the ballpark Wednesday night to watch the Red Sox battle the Cincinnati Reds.

A couple of Dundie Award winners. pic.twitter.com/YDqxW531ee — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 1, 2022

The pair was featured on the team’s official Twitter page, writing, “A couple of Dundie Award winners,” with photos of Kaling and Novak in Sox jerseys posing with Wally and Tessie, the Red Sox mascots.

Kaling and Novak met in 2004 when they both were writers and actors on the T.V. show and remain best friends. Their characters dated on the show, and Kaling and Novak have admitted to a brief romantic relationship in real life too, though some fans question whether the two are still together and just not saying.

Excited fans reacted to the sighting.

“Aww you guys! Please come do this in Atlanta and I’ll throw in some lemon pepper wings,” commented one.

“Although I am a Cleveland fan for Life, this is dope cuz two of my favorites love baseball, too,” wrote another.

Kaling also posted on her Instagram page, captioning a series of photos at the game, “A completely perfect night at Fenway to see my fave guys the Boston @redsox and with my best friend, the Green Monster, Wally. @bjnovak was also there. Thanks @redsoxfoundation!”

On Friday, Kaling posted again on Instagram, sharing pictures and video of herself and her kids at the Children’s Museum with the caption, “There is no better fun on the planet than @bostonchildrensmuseum on a rainy day. My kids had a blast, and as you can see, so did I … The last time I was here was THIRTY years ago!! How old am I, you ask? I’m an old Bostonian crone, thanks.”

Correction: This story was updated to correct the name of the Cincinnati Reds.