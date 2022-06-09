Celebs Here are the celebs that attended Game 3 of the Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals in Boston Only the Celtics could get Guy Fieri, Paul Pierce, and Bill Belichick to attend the same event.

With tickets starting at $800 for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, a seat inside the TD Garden was a hot commodity.

But it wasn’t just diehard Celtics fans clamoring to get inside the building. According to a release from the NBA, these celebrities and sports stars were in the stands Wednesday night to watch the Celtics notch a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors.

Some former Celtics greats returned to their home court:

Paul Pierce

Antoine Walker

Bill Walton

Charlie Scott

ML Carr

Leon Powe

Dana Barros

Eddie House

Other notable figures, both locally and nationally:

Nelly

Jadakiss

Nia Long

Bob Kraft

Bill Belichick

John Wall

Guy Fieri

Michael Bivins

Millyz

Michelle Brooks

Dave Portnoy

And in a multi-sport crossover event, Patriots players stepped onto the scene:

James White

Don’t’a Hightower

Damien Harris

Davon Godchaux

Byron Cowart

Many of the celebrities in attendance were spotted by fans:

Paul Pierce here in a Celtics 75th anniversary jacket (and sunglasses) trying to get fans loud 90 minutes before tip. pic.twitter.com/Yg2tYmg4Iq — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) June 8, 2022

Antoine Walker in the building pic.twitter.com/2DvP1eaYQo — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) June 9, 2022

Had to give the King of New York Jadakiss some love at the game tonight. ( I'm outside ) pic.twitter.com/9xCfx2KDaD — J Boogie (@JBoogie17070443) June 9, 2022

Remember that time that Wyc Grousbeck joined Bob Kraft to watch that very meaningful #NERevs playoff game?



Nah, neither do I…. pic.twitter.com/u3bIJG9iV4 — A Casual Fan (@A_Casual_Fan) June 9, 2022