Celebs Here are the celebrities attending Game 4 of the Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals in Boston A-Listers headed to Game 4 include an Olympic gold medalist, a pair of Patriots players, and a former reality TV star. Aly Raisman attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Kings Theatre on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

After a Game 3 that saw Guy Fieri sharing parquet space with Paul Pierce, Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors is set to bring even more celebrities to TD Garden Friday night.

Along with another strong contingent of former Celtics players, A-Listers set to take in the game include an Olympic gold medalist, a pair of Patriots players, and a former reality TV star.

Here is the full list of celebrities, athletes, and VIPs attending Game 4 between the Celtics and Warriors in Boston.

Former Celtics

Antoine Walker

Leon Powe

Dana Barros

Eddie House

Brian Scalabrine

Kendrick Perkins

Jason Terry

Charlie Scott

Glenn McDonald

M.L. Carr

Mal Graham

Ryan Gomes

Other celebrities, athletes, and VIPS

Aly Raisman, Olympic gold medal ygmnast

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards guard

Nate Burleson, CBS Mornings co-host and former NFL player

Mike., rapper

Ashlee Feldman, radio host and former reality TV star

Matthew Judon, Patriots player

Damien Harris, Patriots player

Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins player

Red Panda, acrobat