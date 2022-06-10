Here are the celebrities attending Game 4 of the Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals in Boston

Get the latest Boston sports news
After a Game 3 that saw Guy Fieri sharing parquet space with Paul Pierce, Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors is set to bring even more celebrities to TD Garden Friday night.
Along with another strong contingent of former Celtics players, A-Listers set to take in the game include an Olympic gold medalist, a pair of Patriots players, and a former reality TV star.
Here is the full list of celebrities, athletes, and VIPs attending Game 4 between the Celtics and Warriors in Boston.
Antoine Walker
Leon Powe
Dana Barros
Eddie House
Brian Scalabrine
Kendrick Perkins
Jason Terry
Charlie Scott
Glenn McDonald
M.L. Carr
Mal Graham
Ryan Gomes
Aly Raisman, Olympic gold medal ygmnast
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards guard
Nate Burleson, CBS Mornings co-host and former NFL player
Mike., rapper
Ashlee Feldman, radio host and former reality TV star
Matthew Judon, Patriots player
Damien Harris, Patriots player
Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins player
Red Panda, acrobat
