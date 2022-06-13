Chris Evans struck a pose at Disneyland. Now he’s everywhere.

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The next time you’re awkwardly posing for a photo among a group of people at a party, tourist attraction, or other public event, and realize you have no idea where to put your hands, take comfort: Chris Evans has the same problem.
Yes, the Sudbury native and erstwhile “Captain America” actor is apparently just like us, as evidenced by a recent series of snaps of him at Disneyland to promote his new Pixar movie, “Lightyear.” His stance was so similar from photo to photo that it had some convinced he’d been Photoshopped in after the fact.
“I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose,” the star responded, adding parenthetically, “(And I don’t know what to do with my hands.)”
This was, of course, not news to close followers of Evans’s oeuvre, who’ve been pointing out his “signature pose” for years — in movies as in life.
Regardless, never one to let a trend get ahead of them, the folks at Buzzfeed were kind enough to separate Evans’s latest pose from his Disneyland background so that amateur Photoshoppers could easily plop him in wherever they please. And plop him they did.
I’ve seen this pose before. pic.twitter.com/eqdsaOesqX— Gordie (@ArrowheadChiefs) June 13, 2022
June 13, 2022
Regardless, no matter how he’s standing — or what accent he’s using — Chris (real, or animated) always stands head and shoulders above the rest in our book.
Well, if you’re going to have a default pose, you’ve chosen a good one. Hands on the hips works for a lot of your characters, and it’s always looks good 😊 💙 pic.twitter.com/TeMY8lum7n— Crestan ✪ 🥝 💙 (@CrestanSMF) June 12, 2022
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.