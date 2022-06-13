Celebs Chris Evans struck a pose at Disneyland. Now he’s everywhere. "I don’t know what to do with my hands."

The next time you’re awkwardly posing for a photo among a group of people at a party, tourist attraction, or other public event, and realize you have no idea where to put your hands, take comfort: Chris Evans has the same problem.

Yes, the Sudbury native and erstwhile “Captain America” actor is apparently just like us, as evidenced by a recent series of snaps of him at Disneyland to promote his new Pixar movie, “Lightyear.” His stance was so similar from photo to photo that it had some convinced he’d been Photoshopped in after the fact.

“I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose,” the star responded, adding parenthetically, “(And I don’t know what to do with my hands.)”

I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose. 🤦🏻‍♂️



(And I don’t know what to do with my hands) https://t.co/oiVadwg3s7 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 12, 2022

This was, of course, not news to close followers of Evans’s oeuvre, who’ve been pointing out his “signature pose” for years — in movies as in life.

I’m pretty sure every movie Chris Evans has been in he’s done his hands on hips™️ pose. pic.twitter.com/XmcMLX5BvW — evans & stan archives (@cevanstanarch) May 28, 2022

The Chris Evans red carpet pose makes a return💙 pic.twitter.com/jE1TdYZK5I — International Chris Evans Day💙 (@chrisevansparty) June 13, 2022

Regardless, never one to let a trend get ahead of them, the folks at Buzzfeed were kind enough to separate Evans’s latest pose from his Disneyland background so that amateur Photoshoppers could easily plop him in wherever they please. And plop him they did.

I had 5 minutes to kill, so I jumped on the Chris Evans pose bandwagon. Enjoy. 😬#chrisevans #chrisevanspose pic.twitter.com/Gb8wXlNrVb — Jimi Albert (jimialbert.eth/.tez) (@JimiAlbert) June 13, 2022

Regardless, no matter how he’s standing — or what accent he’s using — Chris (real, or animated) always stands head and shoulders above the rest in our book.

Well, if you’re going to have a default pose, you’ve chosen a good one. Hands on the hips works for a lot of your characters, and it’s always looks good 😊 💙 pic.twitter.com/TeMY8lum7n — Crestan ✪ 🥝 💙 (@CrestanSMF) June 12, 2022