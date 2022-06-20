Celebs Jennifer Lopez praises most ‘selfless daddy ever’ Ben Affleck in sweet Father’s Day post "I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen a more consistent, loving and selfless father." Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jennifer Lopez showered fiancé Ben Affleck with compliments on Father’s Day, praising the Cambridge native on Instagram and in her newsletter.

Lopez, 52, posted a video montage to Instagram showing her and Affleck, 49, together during the newest era of their relationship, which the pair rekindled in 2021. (Affleck and Lopez were previously an item for two-plus years in the early 2000s before calling off their engagement in 2004.)

“Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever,” Lopez wrote on Instagram.

In a voiceover for her video, J. Lo called her rekindled relationship with Affleck “the best time of my life.”

Advertisement:

“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” Lopez said. “I feel incredibly blessed.”

Lopez has two children, Emme and Max, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony. Affleck, meanwhile, has three children — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.

In her newsletter “On The J. Lo,” Lopez shared a funny video of Emme and Affleck lobbying Lopez to get the family a cat. In the newsletter, Lopez wrote that Affleck loves Emme and Max “without obligation,” calling it “one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen.”

“I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen a more consistent, loving and selfless father,” Lopez wrote. “And it’s not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it’s honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen.”

Ben is so convincing hahahaha so funny! I’m glad you opened up your heart and learned to love a cat again hahahaha @JLo pic.twitter.com/GI4MawvkWr — Elle 💍 (@benniferstan) June 20, 2022