Celebs Ewan McGregor is coming to Boston next month The 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' actor will join several other 'Star Wars' stars at Fan Expo Boston. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" actor Ewan McGregor will appear at Fan Expo Boston in August. Gus Ruelas/Reuters

The force will be strong with Boston in August when actor Ewan McGregor (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”) appears at Fan Expo Boston 2022.

McGregor is one of several stars of the Star Wars universe set to appear at the annual pop culture conference, which will be held at the Boston Exhibition and Convention Center from August 12-14.

McGregor will be answering questions, posing for photos, and signing autographs along with C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, Ming-Na Wen (“The Book of Boba Fett”), Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”), Gina Carano (“The Mandalorian”), Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian”), and Ashley Eckstein (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”).

Even with such a deep cast of characters from a galaxy far, far away, Fan Expo Boston’s Star Wars lineup isn’t even the con’s main event. That would be “The Four Hobbits: An Unexpected Reunion,” which will bring together the four hobbits from “The Lord of the Rings” series — Frodo (Elijah Wood), Pippin (Billy Boyd), Merry (Dominic Monaghan), and Samwise (Sean Astin) — for a panel discussion and Q&A.

Other names familiar to fans of sci-fi, fantasy, comics, and geek culture set to make an appearance include Catherine Tate and David Tennant (Donna Noble & The Doctor) of ”Doctor Who”; Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes (Jay & Silent Bob) of ”Clerks”; Tom Welling (Clark Kent), Kristin Kreuk (Lana Lang), and Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor) of “Smallville”; Martin Kove and William Zabka (sensei John Kreese & Johnny Lawrence) of “Cobra Kai”; and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) of the ”Harry Potter” series.

Tickets for Fan Expo Boston (formerly known as Boston Comic Con) are currently on sale, with backstage passes, autographs, and photo ops available for an additional fee.