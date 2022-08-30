Celebs Bill Murray dined at a local seafood restaurant over the weekend The "Caddyshack" actor posed for photos with the staff and even signed a golf ball. Actor Bill Murray. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Actor Bill Murray enjoyed dinner at a Massachusetts seafood restaurant over the weekend, posing for photos with staff and fans.

The “Caddyshack” actor was on the South Coast this weekend to play in the U.S. Senior Amateur golf championship at The Kittansett Club in Marion before heading up to Mattapoisett for a 7:30 p.m. dinner of swordfish and sushi specials at Turk’s Seafood on Sunday, according to Fun 107.

Turk’s waitress Kimberly McCarthy was one of several at the restaurant who posed for a photo with the actor.

“Had the absolute pleasure of waiting on the comedic ICON himself, Bill Murray,” McCarthy wrote on Facebook. “Even got a “prom” pic. Epic experience.”

The actor, who has a home on Martha’s Vineyard, has been spotted multiple times on the South Coast in recent years, grabbing takeout from restaurants in New Bedford and Fall River.

By all accounts, Murray’s interactions with fans at Turk’s Seafood on Sunday were nothing but positive. But that hasn’t always been the case with the actor in the past when it comes to photos taken of him.

In 2018, Martha’s Vineyard Times photographer Peter Simon (brother of singer Carly Simon) filed a police report accusing Murray of slamming him against a door for taking photos of him at Lola’s, an Oak Bluffs restaurant.

In 2017, Murray reportedly yelled at people taking photos of him before abruptly departing from a VIP reception that charged $150 for, among other perks, “the opportunity to take a photo with the legendary actor,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

And in 2016, Murray threw fans’ cell phones off the roof of a second-story restaurant in Carmel, Calif., after they snapped photos of the actor, according to TMZ. (Murray later offered to pay for the damaged phones, so no charges were filed.)

Nothing of the sort happened at Turk’s this weekend. Beyond his “prom pic” with McCarthy, Murray snapped a selfie “blowing bubbles” with a dozen diners and employees, and signed a golf ball for McCarthy’s fiancée, Trevor Kellum.

Murray’s inscribed message to Kellum?

“Trev, Make a putt! — Bill Murray.”