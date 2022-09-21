Celebs Prince William and Kate will come to Boston in Dec. as planned "I can think of no better home for the Earthshot Prize in its second year than the birthplace of President John F. Kennedy, from whom we have taken so much inspiration." Prince William and Princess Kate will visit Boston in December. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)

Prince William confirmed Wednesday that he and his wife Princess Kate are coming to Boston in December for the 2022 Earthshot Awards.

The Earthshot Prize is a million-pound investment given by William and Kate’s foundation to five environmentalists to continue their work. The initiative was created in 2020 by the two British royals and biologist David Attenborough, and the first prizes were given out last year.

William said in a video address to the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York that he and Kate were sorry they could not attend due to the recent death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, but are looking forward to coming to Boston, which is hosting the awards, in December.

“During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism, and commitment to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve,” he said.

“Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother’s heart, and I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you’re all giving to our Earthshot finalists.”

William gave a nod to Boston during the address by quoting one of President John F. Kennedy’s most famous speeches.

“Together in this room are the people and organizations who will help us to achieve the Earthshot mission: to repair, restore, and rejuvenate our planet within this current decade,” he said.

“That mission is not simple. Just as President John F. Kennedy so famously said as he challenged the United States of America to unite in putting a man on the moon, ‘We choose to do these things not because they are easy, but because they are hard.'”

The Earthshot name was inspired by Kennedy’s famous “Moonshot” speech. William said he hopes to recreate the innovation that put a man on the moon in 1969, but this time, with the goal of fixing environmental problems.

“I can think of no better home for the Earthshot Prize in its second year than the birthplace of President John F. Kennedy, from whom we have taken so much inspiration,” William said.

Prince William noted that he was pleased that Kennedy’s daughter, Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, was in attendance at the summit Wednesday, during which attendees learned about the efforts of last year’s Earthshot Prize winners.

William said the Earthshot Prize finalists will be announced in coming weeks.