Celebs Gisele Bündchen raises eyebrows with Instagram comment Is the supermodel's latest social media activity a subtle jab at Tom Brady? Gisele Bündchen. Andre Penner / AP File Photo

Is Gisele Bündchen using Instagram to cryptically comment on her relationship with Tom Brady?

Since reports first broke of marital troubles between Brady and Bündchen, the supermodel has largely stayed silent on social media. On Tuesday, however, Bündchen broke her Instagram drought by commenting on an Instagram post from celebrity life coach Jay Shetty that many are interpreting as an indirect statement about her marriage to the former Patriots quarterback.

Shetty, a former Hindu monk, posted a quote of his own design to his Instagram page: “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you.”

Shetty added an additional message in the caption of the post, writing: “Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner’s values and goals.”

Bündchen both “liked” the post and left a praying hands emoji in the comments section, seemingly endorsing Shetty’s words.

Page Six initially reported on September 1 that Brady and Bündchen were having marital troubles, highlighting Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL as the primary focus of an “epic fight” between the pair. Both Page Six and CNN reported that the couple were living separately.

Approximately one month later, the tabloid reported that Brady and Bündchen have both hired divorce lawyers, signaling a potentially permanent split for the couple, who married in February 2009.

Since then, the steady stream of stories about Brady and Bündchen’s relationship has continued.

On October 7, People magazine quoted an anonymous source saying that Bündchen was “done” with trying to make the marriage work and is ready “to move on.”

“She was upset about it for a long time and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on,” the source told People. “She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”

Paparazzi have been tailing Bündchen like a hawk in recent weeks as well, photographing her numerous times without her wedding ring, including two instances in which she was seen leaving a Miami building complex full of law offices. Page Six also reported that Bündchen had recently had a tattoo altered, changing a celestial design that the tabloid speculated symbolized her husband and three children.

Brady, for his part, discussed his mental and physical health in relatively vague terms during Monday’s episode of his Sirius XM “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“There’s things I’m going through in my 40s, and it’s life,” Brady said. “And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can.”