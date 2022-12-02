Photos: See who walked the ‘green carpet’ at Prince William’s star-studded Earthshot Prize ceremony

Celebrities from around the globe walked the “green carpet” in Boston Friday evening, guests of Prince William and Princess Catherine as the royal couple hosted the second annual Earthshot Prize award ceremony.
Arrivals began in the early evening outside MGM Music Hall at Fenway, where Prince William will bestow five £1 million prizes to environmental entrepreneurs and innovators for their “groundbreaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.”
The winners were chosen by the Earthshot Prize award committee, a diverse group of influential global figures that includes NBA Hall of Famer Yao Ming, soccer star Dani Alves, singer Shakira, naturalist and “Planet Earth” narrator Sir David Attenborough, and actress Cate Blanchett, among others.
Advertisement:
A mix of environmentally-conscious celebrities, Boston-area business leaders, and political figures began arriving shortly after 4 p.m., greeting crowds that lined Lansdowne Street. Among those who attended were including former soccer star David Beckham, actor Rami Malek, musician Annie Lennox, actress Shailene Woodley, singer Ellie Goulding, R&B duo Chloe x Halle, U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, actress Catherine O’Hara, politician John Kerry, and actor Daniel Dae Kim.
See photos from the Earthshot Prize award ceremony below.
Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.