Celebs Photos: See who walked the ‘green carpet’ at Prince William’s star-studded Earthshot Prize ceremony The environmental prize ceremony at MGM Music Hall marked the end of the royal couple's three-day trip to Boston. Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales arrive for the the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Celebrities from around the globe walked the “green carpet” in Boston Friday evening, guests of Prince William and Princess Catherine as the royal couple hosted the second annual Earthshot Prize award ceremony.

Arrivals began in the early evening outside MGM Music Hall at Fenway, where Prince William will bestow five £1 million prizes to environmental entrepreneurs and innovators for their “groundbreaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.”

The winners were chosen by the Earthshot Prize award committee, a diverse group of influential global figures that includes NBA Hall of Famer Yao Ming, soccer star Dani Alves, singer Shakira, naturalist and “Planet Earth” narrator Sir David Attenborough, and actress Cate Blanchett, among others.

Advertisement:

A mix of environmentally-conscious celebrities, Boston-area business leaders, and political figures began arriving shortly after 4 p.m., greeting crowds that lined Lansdowne Street. Among those who attended were including former soccer star David Beckham, actor Rami Malek, musician Annie Lennox, actress Shailene Woodley, singer Ellie Goulding, R&B duo Chloe x Halle, U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, actress Catherine O’Hara, politician John Kerry, and actor Daniel Dae Kim.

See photos from the Earthshot Prize award ceremony below.

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales are greeted by Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize, as they arrive for the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Ann Romney and former Gov. Mitt Romney attend the ceremony. (Brian Snyder/Pool Photo via AP)

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the ceremony. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Catherine O’Hara and Bo Welch attend the ceremony. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding attends the Earthshot Prize 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Annie Lennox attends the ceremony. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Rami Malek attends the ceremony. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, greet U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool)

David Beckham attends the Earthshot Prize 2022. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari attend the ceremony. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Mayor Michelle Wu attends The Earthshot Prize 2022. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Radio broadcaster Clara Amfo attends the ceremony. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

Actress Shailene Woodley attends the ceremony. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

Daniel Dae Kim arrives at the Earthshot Prize awards at the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)