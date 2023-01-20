Celebs Kim Kardashian visited Boston to speak at Harvard Business School The reality star turned entrepreneur talked to students about the success of her shapewear business. Kim Kardashian visited Harvard Business School on Friday. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Kim Kardashian was keeping up with the next generation of business minds in Boston on Friday.

Kardashian paid a visit to Harvard Business School, where she and Jens Grede, the co-founder of Kardashian’s shapewear business SKIMS, were invited to speak to students about the success of their business.

not every day you see Kim K at your workplace! pic.twitter.com/FPvlh0N34C — Maddie Yardley (@maddieyardley) January 20, 2023

“Kim, what do you think of Boston?” a reporter for NBC Boston asked as she left the business school Friday afternoon.

“Love it,” Kardashian said.

#EXCLUSIVE: Harvard Business School students tell us @KimKardashian spoke for almost two hours. The class was a seminar on direct-to-consumer businesses.



“I think I was impressed we all kept our composure.” @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/pRaM93HZaS — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) January 20, 2023

According to Forbes, Kardashian has a net worth of $1.8 billion, thanks in large part to her direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses, cosmetics line KKW Beauty and SKIMS, the latter of which had a valuation of $3.2 billion last year.

Fittingly, Kardashian and Grede visited a class dedicated to direct-to-consumer businesses called “Moving Beyond DTC,” taught by Professors Len Schlesinger and Ayelet Israeli and Executive Fellow Matt Higgins.

Before arriving on campus, Kardashian sparked social media intrigue when she posted a blurry photo of the new Boston Common statue “The Embrace” on her Instagram at around 10:30 a.m., leaving many wondering why she was visiting the city.

Kardashian also posted a video of the business school’s sign, a popular photo spot for visitors.

Before Kardashian was spotted at Harvard Business School, others speculated online that she may have been in town for another business-related reason. Last fall, Kardashian launched private equity firm SKKY Partners with former Carlyle Group partners Jay Sammons. Sammons, who runs day-to-day operations for the firm, is based in Boston, according to the Boston Business Journal.