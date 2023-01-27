Celebs Popular Peloton instructor Leanne Hainsby announces breast cancer diagnosis "I'm nearly 6 months down the line. I'm in fantastic hands, and I've got this."

Peloton instructor Leanne Hainsby announced on her Instagram account Friday that she has been fighting breast cancer since last August.

The 35-year-old London-based spin instructor shared details of her diagnosis and treatment on Friday, describing how she would teach classes for the interactive stationary bicycle company the same day she would receive treatment.

“After multiple scans and appointments with both consultants and cancer nurses, and being completely terrified for a few weeks, in August 2022, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Hainsby wrote to her 340,000 Instagram followers.

In her post, Hainsby detailed completing 12 weeks of chemotherapy, receiving surgery, and the next steps in her treatment.

“Next up, I will have my portacath surgically removed and then 2 weeks of radiotherapy, and I’m ready for it,” she said.

Hainsby is a “former professional dancer turned fitness enthusiast,” according to her Peloton bio, and has worked with artists like Taylor Swift, Kylie Minogue and Katy Perry. She became engaged to another London-based Peloton instructor, Ben Alldis, in 2021.

“You have shown me time and time again over this last year why i’m the luckiest guy alive that you said yes to marrying me,” Alldis wrote in response to Hainsby’s post. “Showing resilience, grace and still managing to be there for others while you go through this all. Your shining light is shining brighter than ever.”

Hainsby finished by writing that she wants to raise awareness for breast cancer, encouraging people to get checked, and saying that she is “lucky to know she will be OK.” Hainsby also described how she wants to give back to others who are receiving treatment and how her journey should motivate those in a similar situation.

“I’ve been dealt some cards that have changed my life forever, and somehow, I’ve still kept moving forward,” she said. “If I can motivate or inspire just one person to either keep going in their journey, or to get themselves checked, then sharing something so very personal will be worth it.”