Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County first responders

Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler paid a visit to Plymouth County first responders Thursday.

Plymouth County Control, which coordinates the county’s fire and emergency services, posted a picture with the 74-year-old singer, captioning it “Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County Control! #PCC #firstresponders #ThankfulThursday”

Tyler’s visit comes in the wake of the tragic deaths of two children who were found strangled inside their Duxbury home, distressing South Shore first responders.