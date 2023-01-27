Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County first responders

Newsletter Signup
Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler paid a visit to Plymouth County first responders Thursday.
Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County Control! #PCC #firstresponders #ThankfulThursday pic.twitter.com/cE8SRVdyzJ— Plymouth County Ctrl (@plyctyctrl) January 26, 2023
Plymouth County Control, which coordinates the county’s fire and emergency services, posted a picture with the 74-year-old singer, captioning it “Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County Control! #PCC #firstresponders #ThankfulThursday”
Tyler’s visit comes in the wake of the tragic deaths of two children who were found strangled inside their Duxbury home, distressing South Shore first responders.
