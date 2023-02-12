Celebs These celebs were spotted at the Super Bowl From Paul McCartney to Elon Musk, Super Bowl LVII was a star-studded affair. Gordon Ramsay is seen on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Every year, a huge range of celebrities attend the Super Bowl. Some celebs come to support their team, while others claim to be there just to see the halftime show.

With a hard-fought game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles and a halftime show by superstar pop artist Rihanna, it’s unsurprising that so many celebs could be seen in the stands at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

Here’s who was spotted:

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is seen on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. – (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Rapper Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter

Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter attend the Super Bowl LVII Pregame at State Farm Stadium. – (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Actor Paul Rudd

Actor Paul Rudd speaks on the field before the game. – (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

Basketball superstar LeBron James

Lebron James looks on during the third quarter. – (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey

Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey look on during the third quarter. – (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jordin Sparks, Cam Jordan, and MJ Acosta-Ruiz are seen on the field. – (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

NBA legend Shaq and comedian Kevin Hart

Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk with media mogul Ruper Murdoch

Elon Musk with Rupert Murdoch pic.twitter.com/4dBQekcDYi — Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2023

Actor Joel McHale with actress Niecy Nash and hip hop artist Questlove

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney e Nancy Shevell no #SuperBowl, em Glendale, Arizona (12/02) pic.twitter.com/1wluvHFFvM — The Beatles BR 🍏 (@TheBeatleBR) February 13, 2023

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” writer/actor, and Eagles superfan Rob McElhenney

Wrexham co-chairman @RMcElhenney is making his fandom clear today 💚🦅



Make sure to see more of the Eagles vs Chiefs by tuning into the #SuperBowl on @NFLonFOX! pic.twitter.com/IwZN7SEKRi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 12, 2023

Pop artist Adele

Pop artist Billie Eilish

Actress and model Cara DeLevingne

Actor Bradley Cooper

Singer-songwriter H.E.R.

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan