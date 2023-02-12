These celebs were spotted at the Super Bowl

Every year, a huge range of celebrities attend the Super Bowl. Some celebs come to support their team, while others claim to be there just to see the halftime show.
With a hard-fought game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles and a halftime show by superstar pop artist Rihanna, it’s unsurprising that so many celebs could be seen in the stands at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.
Here’s who was spotted:
Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay
Rapper Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter
Actor Paul Rudd
Basketball superstar LeBron James
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey
Singer Jordin Sparks and football star Cam Jordan
NBA legend Shaq and comedian Kevin Hart
Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk with media mogul Ruper Murdoch
Actor Joel McHale with actress Niecy Nash and hip hop artist Questlove
Paul McCartney
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” writer/actor, and Eagles superfan Rob McElhenney
Pop artist Adele
Pop artist Billie Eilish
Actress and model Cara DeLevingne
Actor Bradley Cooper
Singer-songwriter H.E.R.
Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan
