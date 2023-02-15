Twitter is heartbroken over Chris Evans’s Valentine’s Day Instagram story

Newsletter Signup
Remember back when Sudbury native, Sexiest Man Alive, and erstwhile Captain America Chris Evans was “laser focused” on trying to “find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with,” and how aw-shucks heartwarming that whole scenario was? Well, now it looks like he’s found that special someone, and it’s kind of annoying.
Wait, did we say annoying? We meant inspiring. In fact, judging by the reaction to Evans’s Valentine’s Day Instagram story — featuring him and his girlfriend, actress Alba Baptista, acting goofy in videos and posing in various stages of huggage and kissage — it’s inspired millions of would-be Evans suitors to sink into despondency.
“Looking at Chris Evans’ instagram story just ruined my day,” summed up @soggy37, one of seemingly hundreds to express such a view on Twitter, while the post prompted @karla_rod20 to declare, “valentines day is over! Let’s wrap it up.”
Personally, we couldn’t be happier for the couple, who went Instagram official just last month. But if Baptista could just convince Chris to return to the big screen as Steve Rogers, they’d really get our blessing.
