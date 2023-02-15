Celebs Twitter is heartbroken over Chris Evans’s Valentine’s Day Instagram story "Thank you Chris Evans for setting a high standard in a relationship that will never happen to me."

Remember back when Sudbury native, Sexiest Man Alive, and erstwhile Captain America Chris Evans was “laser focused” on trying to “find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with,” and how aw-shucks heartwarming that whole scenario was? Well, now it looks like he’s found that special someone, and it’s kind of annoying.

Wait, did we say annoying? We meant inspiring. In fact, judging by the reaction to Evans’s Valentine’s Day Instagram story — featuring him and his girlfriend, actress Alba Baptista, acting goofy in videos and posing in various stages of huggage and kissage — it’s inspired millions of would-be Evans suitors to sink into despondency.

“Looking at Chris Evans’ instagram story just ruined my day,” summed up @soggy37, one of seemingly hundreds to express such a view on Twitter, while the post prompted @karla_rod20 to declare, “valentines day is over! Let’s wrap it up.”

i watched chris evans entire instagram story pic.twitter.com/G5hV5qn9Zv — em (@midnightrxdio) February 14, 2023

just saw chris evans’ ig story

pic.twitter.com/rN4uEqMfsP — jane (taylor’s version) (@jahnlonxy) February 15, 2023

Chris Evans really is in love, and it's not with me….

It's fine. I'm just happy he's happy…. pic.twitter.com/xfPDJot5xA — Amy needs a pen name (@burghbird) February 14, 2023

just saw chris evans kissing somebody on my tl, what a beautiful valentine’s day pic.twitter.com/HPZYKQkQPh — kiki (@DAYASRUSSELL) February 14, 2023

Me after Chris Evans posted that Instagram story with his girlfriend pic.twitter.com/P189TWI4pq — M 🚀 (@mtheastronaut) February 15, 2023

Un día más sin ser la novia de Chris Evans. pic.twitter.com/CALQ3gtwIU — Claudia Alarcón (@Claodeetha) February 14, 2023

So you’re telling me Chris Evans is not only someone’s boyfriend, but he’s also a really cute boyfriend who’s constantly goofing off and taking fun videos and pictures with his girlfriend? pic.twitter.com/cUNZGKnvmi — EM (@emcornonthecob) February 14, 2023

obrigado chris evans por estabelecer um padrão alto de relacionamento que jamais vai acontecer comigopic.twitter.com/kYGi2S0mLn — keka (@raredser) February 14, 2023 Translation: “Thank you Chris Evans for setting a high standard in a relationship that will never happen to me.”

Personally, we couldn’t be happier for the couple, who went Instagram official just last month. But if Baptista could just convince Chris to return to the big screen as Steve Rogers, they’d really get our blessing.