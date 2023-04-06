Celebs Tyra Banks paid a visit to a Harvard Square ice cream shop The model, TV host, and entrepreneur is working on launching her own ice cream brand in the U.S. Tyra Banks at J.P. Licks in Harvard Square. J.P. Licks/Instagram

If you’re one of Tyra Banks’ 7.2 million Instagram followers, you may know that the model says in her bio that she’s obsessed with two things: Smizing (smiling with your eyes) and ice cream.

The supermodel, TV host, and entrepreneur’s love of frozen dairy delights brought her to J.P. Licks in Harvard Square this week during a visit to the esteemed college.

“Guest scooper in our Harvard Square store yesterday,” the company wrote on Instagram. “Thanks for helping out behind the line, Tyra!”

Banks has spoken fondly in the past about her short stay at Harvard for a nine-week Owner/President Management non-degree extension program in 2012, which she credited with giving her a greater business acumen.

With that in mind, Banks’ visit to J.P. Licks may have been a bit of research and development work related to her own ice cream business, Smize & Dream. Originally launched internationally in 2021 as Smize Cream, Banks announced a new name for the company in January 2023. Then in March, she told TMZ that she was leaving her hosting job on “Dancing with the Stars” to focus on her ice cream business.

“I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor,” Banks said, telling a paparazzi to expect Smize & Dream in U.S. stores later this year. “I think it’s time. I’m an entrepreneur at heart. […] From the ballroom to the board room, baby!”