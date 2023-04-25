Celebs ‘Blossom’ and Kevin Hart both spotted dining in Providence Mayim Bialik and the actor/comedian took to the town, but not together.

Providence is a foodie city, and when in town, celebs dine out. Mayim Bialik and Kevin Hart are no exception.

Mayim Bialik, in Rhode Island for an event at Bryant University, stopped to eat Italian at the same spot on PVD’s noted Federal Hill two nights in a row, with her son and Rhode Islander Don Reo, who created Bialik’s breakout 1990s sitcom “Blossom.”

In her Instagram post, the “Jeopardy!” host and “Big Bang Theory” alum called Joe Marzilli’s Old Canteen Italian Restaurant “the best Italian food I think I’ve ever had.”

Bialik, a neuroscientist with an honorary Boston University doctorate, was at Bryant April 17 for a closed-to-the-public “fireside chat” with Reo, a Cranston, R.I. native, who has also written for “Two and a Half Men,” “The Golden Girls,” and “M*A*S*H.”

Restaurants owner Sal Marzilli said the “Call Me Kat” star dined both Sunday and Monday nights at his restaurant, with her son and Reo.

Bialik, a vegan and author of a vegan recipe book, ordered the same dish both nights: spaghetti aglio olio with black olives.

“She enjoyed it so much the first night, when they came back the second night, that’s what she ordered again,” Marzilli said. For an appetizer, the party of three ordered polenta with marinara sauce and stuffed artichoke hearts.

“She’s vegan, so I made a stuffing without the crab meat,” he said.

Reo, meanwhile, ordered clams casino and spaghetti and meatballs, Marzilli said, while Bialik’s son dined on spaghetti calabrese.

Bialik returned for the same polenta appetizer and main dish on Monday night, while her son ordered eggplant parmesan; Reo dined on cheese ravioli and meatballs, Marzilli said.

Were they big tippers?

“They were very generous. Let’s put it that way,” Marzilli said. “Very nice people. Extremely nice. I had a conversation with her. She was very down-to-earth. Very approachable. Very easy to talk to.”

Who knows what Bialik and Reo discussed over dessert (coffee and ice cream) — but they just might’ve been tossing around the idea of a “Blossom” reboot.

After the Bryant talk, Bialik posted to Instagram, “We had a blast talking about our respective crafts, our 35 year friendship, and answering questions about a Blossom reboot! For those of you who weren’t there, we are working on it. I mean, don’t you wanna know what Blossom Russo’s been up to?”

(Using our best Joey voice: Whoa.)

Kevin Hart at The District

Meanwhile, in Providence for a stand-up show at the Amica Mutual Pavilion April 22 (after shows in Springfield and Portland, Maine), Kevin Hart lunched at The District, in Providence’s jewelry district.

The “Get Hard” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star, wearing teal shorts, a hoodie and ball cap, posed in group shots for their Instagram. According to the post, he lunched with pals and comedy collective The Plastic Cup Boyz: Na’im Lynn, Will “Spank” Horton and Joey Wells.

Hart came in with party of about 10, said Jennifer Freitas, owner of The District.

“It was so cool. He asked if we could put the basketball game on, and he sat in the main dining room and ordered,” she said, adding that the group stayed about 90 minutes.

Hart ordered the Jewelry District salad — kale, quinoa, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, craisins, house vinaigrette — with grilled chicken. The party ordered “a bunch of appetizers, entrees — the salmon entree, fish tacos, Thai peanut calamari, baked wings, fried wings,” Freitas said.

“It was awesome. He was so humble. He was so nice,” said Freitas. “He didn’t act like he was some big shot.”

Lauren Daley can be reached at [email protected]. She tweets @laurendaley1.