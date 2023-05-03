Mom-to-be Maria Menounos reveals pancreatic cancer battle

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Ahead of becoming a first-time mom this summer, TV personality and Medford native Maria Menounos revealed that she recently underwent treatment for Stage 2 pancreatic cancer.
In an interview with People, Menounos, 44, discussed the “trauma, stress, [and] crisis” that followed her January diagnosis, when doctors discovered a 3.9-cm tumor on her pancreas.
After years of trying to start a family, Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro are welcoming a baby girl via surrogate this summer. But the former E! News correspondent told People that she canceled a planned baby shower, instead focusing on continued recovery from her surgery, during which doctors removed part of her pancreas, spleen, a large fibroid, and 17 lymph nodes along with the tumor.
Menounos’ TV career was put on pause in 2017 in order for her to seek treatment for a brain tumor, and in 2022 she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
“I’m like, ‘How in the freaking world can I have a brain tumor and pancreatic cancer?'” Menounos told People. “All I could think was that I have a baby coming.”
Menounos, who is from Medford, said that the cancer was caught early, and her prognosis is good.
“I’m so grateful and so lucky,” Menounos said. “God granted me a miracle. I’m going to appreciate having her in my life so much more than I would have before this journey.”
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.