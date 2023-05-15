Celebs John Cena was dressed to the nines when he stopped by a Newburyport restaurant this weekend The West Newbury native has a number of blockbusters hitting theaters and streaming services this summer.

You can’t see him, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t dressed to the nines.

John Cena – West Newbury native, 16-time WWE wrestling champion, successful actor, New York Times bestselling author, and world record holder for the most Make-a-Wish wishes granted – stopped in at the Black Cow in Newburyport on Saturday evening, donning a blue plaid jacket, blue shirt, and pink tie with blue accents.

“John Cena never misses a visit to the Black Cow when he’s in town,” the bar and grill, located at 40 Merrimac St., noted in a Facebook post. “Tie and jacket, you gotta love it…”

The 46-year-old, who has starred in an ever-growing list of successful movies and TV shows, has a number of blockbusters hitting theaters and streaming services this summer including “Fast X,” “Barbie,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” and “Vacation Friends 2.”

Despite his fame bringing him all around the world, Cena often makes time to support local businesses and restaurants in his home state.

Just last month, he wore Kowloon-themed Air Force One Nikes at WrestleMania 39 and donated the limited-edition sneakers back to the restaurant after wearing and autographing them.

See below for his latest stop on the North Shore: