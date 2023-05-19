Celebs Jimmy Buffett cancels concert after being hospitalized in Boston The singer, 76, said he ended up in the hospital due to issues that "needed immediate attention." In this Feb. 9, 2023, photo, singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett performs during a concert in Key West, Florida. Rob O'Neal

Jimmy Buffett was forced to cancel a concert this weekend after a doctor check-up in Boston led to the singer being hospitalized.

Buffett took to social media on Thursday to announce that his May 20 concert in Charleston, South Carolina, would be rescheduled due to health issues that forced “a sudden change of plans.”

“Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston,” Buffett wrote on Twitter. “I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.

“Getting old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffett continued. “I also will promise you that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing.”

The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert at Credit One Stadium in Charleston scheduled for this Saturday May 20th is being rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticket purchasers… pic.twitter.com/ljKJ06hbiA — Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) May 18, 2023

Buffett did not offer any specifics about the medical issues that led to his hospitalization.

The “Cheeseburger in Paradise” singer doesn’t have any upcoming tour dates in the Boston area, but he will be doing a bit of business here in the near future: Buffett’s Margaritaville chain of restaurants is slated to open a Faneuil Hall location in spring 2023.

The company first announced that it would open a Margaritaville restaurant in Boston back in March 2020, but pandemic delays led to missed opening dates, including one that was originally set for October 2021.

The 13,000-square-foot space will serve American comfort fare, including taco salads, chicken fajitas, crispy coconut shrimp, burgers, and more than a dozen varieties of margaritas.