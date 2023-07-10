Celebs Jonah Hill’s ex says his texts are ‘a warning to all girls’ Surfer Sarah Brady posted screenshots on her Instagram and accused her ex-partner, the actor Jonah Hill, of misogyny and emotional abuse. Actor Jonah Hill in 2014. Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File





On Friday, surfer Sarah Brady posted screenshots on her Instagram and accused her ex-partner, the actor Jonah Hill, of misogyny and emotional abuse.

In the texts Brady shared, a person whose number she saved under the name “Jonah” asked her to take down social media posts, stop modeling and cut off friendships with some men and “women who are in unstable places.” She said Friday that she hoped Hill’s friends will “hold him accountable” and that her posts were “a warning to all girls.”

Brady made the posts on Instagram Stories, meaning they disappear after 24 hours, but screenshots of them have circulated widely on social media alongside criticism of Hill’s alleged behavior.

Here’s what you need to know about Hill and Brady, who did not immediately respond Sunday to questions sent to their social media or representatives.

What happened between Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady?

Hill’s alleged texts to Brady focused on her social media, surfing career and friendships.

In one text Brady posted from “Jonah,” she says he wrote that if she needed “surfing with men, boundaryless inappropriate relationships with men, to model, to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit, to post sexual pictures, friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful, I am not the right partner for you.”

Brady also shared a text she sent including a list of “all the posts I removed from my page,” to which he allegedly responded, “good start.” She uploaded a picture Friday that she said she previously “took down by request of a narcissistic misogynist,” though she did not name Hill in the post.

The texter took issue with “surf culture,” writing that “we can’t do surf social things or develop trust until you consider me.” Brady commented on the screenshot that Hill wanted her to stop seeing “any friend of mine that he hadn’t personally approved of.”

Brady wrote Friday that she posted the text screenshots as a “warning to all girls” and that Hill has misused the term “boundaries.”

“Someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person (often stems from their own trauma) and at the same time it doesn’t mean it’s ok,” she added.

How long were they together?

Brady and Hill dated for roughly a year, breaking up in 2022.

Hill is an actor and producer known for his roles in films such as “Superbad” and “21 Jump Street.” He’s twice been nominated for a supporting-actor Oscar for his roles in “Moneyball” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Brady is a California-based surfer who has advocated for environmental causes and is a law student, according to her Instagram.

What are they saying about it?

Brady has continued to post on her Instagram stories about the texts. She wrote Saturday that she did not intend to become tabloid fodder by sharing the messages, but “if that’s what it takes for me to be able to be honest, heal, and move forward, then so be it.”

Hill does not have verified social media accounts. In a statement published last year, he said he planned to take time off from promoting his work publicly due in part because of his anxiety attacks, “which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events.”

“You won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself,” Hill wrote in an August letter published by Deadline, referencing the “Stutz” documentary he directed about his experiences in psychotherapy. “If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”