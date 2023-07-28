Celebs Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard spent $600 creating a ‘home’ on the floor of Logan Airport The couple endured nine hours of delays at Logan with their family, creating a new home for themselves on the floor of the Boston airport in the process. Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. Richard Shotwell

In this week’s edition of “Stars — they’re just like us!,” acting couple Kristen Bell (“Veronica Mars”) and Dax Shepard (“Idiocracy”) endured nine hours of delays at Logan Airport on Wednesday night.

According to a flurry of photos and videos the couple posted to their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday, Bell and Shepard spent $600 on pillows, sheets, and other additions to their temporary new home on the floor of Boston’s international airport.

“After 7 hours of delays, the flight was kicked to the next day all together,” Shepard wrote on Instagram. “ZERO vacancies in the greater Boston area.”

Bell posted a number of amusing photos of the ordeal, including one of her brushing her teeth outside the airport bathroom captioned “we made quite a home here.”

According to Flightaware, around 24% of all flights into or out of Logan Airport were delayed on Wednesday, a figure which isn’t outside the norm in what has been dubbed a “years-long problem” of flight delays caused by staffing shortages and increasingly common inclement weather.

Bell later claimed that despite planning a floor-bound slumber party until their flight the next day, their travel group was “kicked out” of the airport before ultimately finding shelter in a friend of a friend’s attic at around 1 a.m.

A spokesperson for Massport told Boston.com that Logan Airport policy does not allow passengers to remain in the secure area — anywhere past a security checkpoint, including the gates — overnight when there are no operations. Passengers whose flights are delayed overnight must return to the public area of the airport and be re-screened the next day prior to their scheduled flight.

Fans flooded the Bell and Shepard’s comment sections with both sympathetic and incredulous messages.

“I truly don’t mean this to be mean but I didn’t think this stuff happened to rich people,” wrote one commenter.

“I’m just picturing walking through the Boston airport and seeing Dax and KB and family SLEEPING ON THE FLOOR,” added another.