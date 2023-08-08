Celebs ‘Stranger Things’ actor Joe Keery spotted at local florist The "Stranger Things" actor, who grew up in Newburyport, posed with staff at Nunan Florist and Greenhouses in nearby Georgetown. Actor Joe Keery. Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

With the SAG-AFTRA strike showing no imminent signs of ending, it seems that “Stranger Things” actor Joe Keery has a bit more time to spend in his hometown.

Keery, who grew up in Newburyport, was spotted in nearby Georgetown at Nunan Florist and Greenhouses, where he posed for photos with happy staff.

“Stranger things have happened, and today was definitely one of those days!” the company posted on Facebook. “We had the absolute honor of having the incredible Joe Keery, the talented actor from the hit series Stranger Things, drop by Café Sarina and Nunans!”

Keery hasn’t been shy about popping back into the area when he has a chance. His music side project Djo performed at Boston Calling in 2022, and in 2019, he spent a couple months filming the Ryan Reynolds adventure comedy “Free Guy” in Boston, which was directed by “Stranger Things” executive producer Shawn Levy.

In a 2019 interview with Boston.com, Keery said he was “doing my hometown stay right,” hanging out with family and checking out “all the old haunts,” including The Grog, the Newburyport restaurant where he worked in his youth.

It may be a while before fans get to see Keery play Steve Harrington in new episodes of the “Stranger Things”: Filming for the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series was pushed back due to the writers strike, and won’t resume until both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA have inked deals with AMPTP.

Keery told Boston.com that he initially auditioned for the role of Jonathan Byers, a social outcast whose younger brother Will is abducted by a monster from the “Upside Down” during season one. But, he was convinced to audition for the role of Steve, who begins the show as a prototypical high school bully before becoming almost a parent-like figure to his younger co-stars in subsequent seasons.

“I didn’t hear anything for three months,” Keery said. “And then I heard they wanted me to tape for this other character, Steve Harrington. I remember being like, ‘Oh this guy? This guy’s a total jerk.’”

Before “Stranger Things” returns, Keery can be seen in the upcoming fifth season of “Fargo,” the FX black comedy based in the same universe as the 1996 Coen Brothers film alongside Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.