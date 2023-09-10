Report: Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista on Cape Cod

Newsletter Signup
Captain America has met his match.
Sudbury native Chris Evans married Portuguese actress Alba Baptista at a private Cape Cod estate on Saturday, People magazine reports.
42-year-old Evans is best known for his role as Captain America in Marvel’s “Avengers” franchise. Evans has been dating 26-year-old Baptista, known for Netflix’s “Warrior Nun“, since November 2022.
When Evans was named Sexiest Man Alive by People in 2022, he shared his hopes to get married and have children.
“Those things are the most important,” Evans said. “I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can’t think of anything better.”
While details like the venue location, catering, and music are still unknown, the superhero-studded wedding was packed with Evans’s former Marvel costars. Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey were in attendance, along with Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, and Jeremy Renner, according to People. The magazine reported that famous actor and Newton native John Krasinski was also in attendance with his wife, actress Emily Blunt.
The Downeys, Hemsworth and Pataky, Renner, and Blunt were photographed at the Contessa restaurant on Newbury Street in Boston on Saturday.
Fans have taken to social media to congratulate the couple on their marriage, though some have expressed disappointment that Evans is no longer on the market.
Evans took a break from social media in July and has yet to rejoin any platforms.
“Hey, everyone. I’m treating myself to a summer with less screen time, so I’m taking a little break from Twitter and IG,” he tweeted on his now-deactivated X account.
One fan presumed the break was an attempt to avoid hate from fans regarding his and Baptista’s relationship.
Evans and Baptista have yet to publicly address their marriage.
