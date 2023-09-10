Celebs Report: Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista on Cape Cod Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner were all reportedly in attendance. Chris Evans married 26-year-old actress Alba Baptista on Saturday in Cape Cod, PEOPLE reported. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Captain America has met his match.

Sudbury native Chris Evans married Portuguese actress Alba Baptista at a private Cape Cod estate on Saturday, People magazine reports.

42-year-old Evans is best known for his role as Captain America in Marvel’s “Avengers” franchise. Evans has been dating 26-year-old Baptista, known for Netflix’s “Warrior Nun“, since November 2022.

When Evans was named Sexiest Man Alive by People in 2022, he shared his hopes to get married and have children.

“Those things are the most important,” Evans said. “I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can’t think of anything better.”

While details like the venue location, catering, and music are still unknown, the superhero-studded wedding was packed with Evans’s former Marvel costars. Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey were in attendance, along with Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, and Jeremy Renner, according to People. The magazine reported that famous actor and Newton native John Krasinski was also in attendance with his wife, actress Emily Blunt.

The Downeys, Hemsworth and Pataky, Renner, and Blunt were photographed at the Contessa restaurant on Newbury Street in Boston on Saturday.

I'm sorry but the internet figuring out that Chris Evans must be getting married because why else would celebrities be in Boston is objectively hilarious. — Amy may have miscalculated (@spooloflies) September 10, 2023

Fans have taken to social media to congratulate the couple on their marriage, though some have expressed disappointment that Evans is no longer on the market.

it’s a sad day for us chris evans girlies! happy for him BUT DAMN. should’ve been me. pic.twitter.com/Vhu0TxiUHG — SYD IS UP TREMENDOUSLY ⭐️ (@thatfangirlsyd) September 10, 2023

Streets saying Chris Evans got MARRIED???? pic.twitter.com/FJmj8r8bkP — ໊ (@WandasAttorney) September 10, 2023

Evans took a break from social media in July and has yet to rejoin any platforms.

“Hey, everyone. I’m treating myself to a summer with less screen time, so I’m taking a little break from Twitter and IG,” he tweeted on his now-deactivated X account.

One fan presumed the break was an attempt to avoid hate from fans regarding his and Baptista’s relationship.

Chris Evans taking a social media break so he could fall in love and marry in peace is so beautiful but it’s also sad when you realize he did it just so his fans wouldn’t threaten and harass Alba within an inch of her life mind you the same fans that claim to love and support him — Lexie (@theMFempress) September 10, 2023

Evans and Baptista have yet to publicly address their marriage.