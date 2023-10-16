Celebs Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul stopped by Boston locations to hand out rounds of their mezcal The actor buddies were in town promoting their brand Dos Hombres. "Breaking Bad" stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston appear at Time Out Market Boston on behalf of their mezcal, Dos Hombres, on Oct. 15, 2023. Time Out Market Boston

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were cooking up a little something different in Boston over the weekend.

The actors and real-life buddies, who portrayed Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on the award-winning TV drama “Breaking Bad,” stopped by multiple Boston-area establishments on Sunday to showcase their mezcal brand, Dos Hombres.

Cranston and Paul were spotted promoting their company at Time Out Market Boston, Trillium Brewing Company, and Grace by Nia. They posed for photos, signed autographs, and mixed up drinks for attendees at the pop up events.

According to the Boston Globe, the actors also made stops at Market Basket in Waltham, Total Wine & More in Dorchester, Bostonia Public House near Faneuil Hall, View Boston in the Prudential Center, and the Envoy Hotel in the Seaport.

“Cranston told me he loves Boston and wants to film a movie here!” WBZ reporter Emma Friedman wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Last night I had the crazy opportunity to interview Bryan Cranston at Time Out Market. Aaron Paul and Cranston, of Breaking Bad, were in Boston handing out their new tequila. Cranston told me he loves Boston and wants to film a movie here! Crazy experience. @wbznewsradio pic.twitter.com/8FxBSEyBD9 — Emma (@EmmaFriedmanWBZ) October 16, 2023

Paul told the Globe that they started their company from the “ground up.”

“We grew it from its infancy,” he said.

There are some similarities between running the business and the work they normally do as actors, Cranston said.

“What we realized going into a business we weren’t familiar with at all . . . that’s what we do,” he told the newspaper. “Every time that we take on a new character, we really don’t know who that guy is going to be. So we had to start learning. We’re really good at not knowing — putting our hands up and going, ‘I don’t know, let me be a dry sponge to this. Let me soak it in.'”