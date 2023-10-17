Celebs Chris Evans reveals he had two weddings with wife Alba Baptista Chris Evans and new wife Alba Baptista had two wedding ceremonies: One on Cape Cod Sept. 9 and one in Baptista's native Portugal. Alba Baptista and Chris Evans reportedly got married over the weekend on Cape Cod. Netflix; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The rumors are true: Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are married — twice over, actually.

During a panel at New York Comic-Con, the “Captain America” actor, 42, revealed that he and Baptista, 26, had two ceremonies, one in America and one in Baptista’s native Portugal.

“It was really, really great,” Evans told the crowd. “They were wonderful and beautiful.”

Evans said that he and the “Warrior Nun” actress were busy “relaxing” and “reflecting” following their two wedding ceremonies, as well as “gearing up for autumn,” the Sudbury native’s favorite season.

“For those of you who are married, you know it takes a lot out of you,” Evans said. “But now that we’re through that, we’ve just been enjoying life.”

Chris Evans wedding details

The “East Coast” ceremony Evans mentioned at Comic-Con was a Sept. 9 “at-home” ceremony on Cape Cod, where guests were asked to sign NDAs and turn in their phones before attending, according to People.

Wedding guests reportedly included a number of Evans’s fellow Marvel superheroes and their significant others. Those in attendance included Robert Downey Jr. (“Iron Man”) and wife Susan Downey; Scarlett Johansson (“Black Widow”) and husband Colin Jost (“Saturday Night Live”); Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”) and wife Elsa Pataky (“Fast Five”); and Jeremy Renner (“Hawkeye”). Also on the guest list, according to People, were Newton native John Krasinski (“The Office”) and wife Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”).

The Downeys, Hemsworth, Pataky, Renner, and Blunt were photographed at Back Bay restaurant Contessa the day of the ceremony.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista relationship timeline

People first broke the news that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were dating in November 2022, the same day paparazzi snapped photos of them holding hands on a walk through Central Park. A source told the magazine that Evans and Baptista had been together “for over a year,” that the relationship was serious, and that Evans had “never been happier.” Evans also left some flirty emojis on Baptista’s Instagram around the same time.

Evans and Baptista later went “Instagram official” on Valentine’s Day in 2023, with the actor posting a series of photos with Baptista. (Evans subsequently deleted all of his social media accounts in July, but the screenshots are forever.)

Prior to going public with their relationship, Evans made clear in a July 2022 interview with Shondaland that he was “laser focused” on finding a partner.

He also told Men’s Journal that he wanted to settle down in Massachusetts near his family instead of Los Angeles.

“I was never much of a ‘I can’t wait to leave this town’ kind of kid,” Evans said. “This is home to me. I have no desire to lay down roots somewhere else.”