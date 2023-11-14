Celebs ‘I’ll never forget you’: Matt LeBlanc pens goodbye to Matthew Perry The ‘Friends’ actor and Newton native shared a message to his former co-star. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

Actor and Newton native Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his friend Matthew Perry on Tuesday.

The ‘Friends’ actor shared a series of photos of himself and Perry in character on the sitcom to Instagram along with a message to his former co-star. Perry, 54, died Oct. 28.

“​​It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” LeBlanc wrote. “The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

LeBlanc ended his message to his friend with a touch of humor.

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love,” he wrote. “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Perry’s ‘Friends’ castmates previously issued a joint statement to ‘People’ magazine following his death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and LeBlanc said. “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”