Celebs Chris Evans addresses Captain America return rumors, gets upstaged by his dog on ‘The View’ "It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right.” An "Avengers" reunion? Chris Evans says he'll never say never. Paramount Pictures and Marvel Entertainment

Sudbury native Chris Evans spoke to a clearly enamored panel on “The View” Monday about rumors of an “Avengers” reunion movie — and got some notable support from his rescue dog, Dodger.

Speaking via Zoom from Boston, the longtime Captain America actor responded to co-host Sara Haines’s question about a Variety report on Disney/Marvel possibly getting the original “Avengers” gang back together.

“No one’s spoken to me about it,” he said. “Look, I would never say never, but I’m very protective. It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right.” You’ll note that that’s not a “no.”

Advertisement:

Plus, it certainly sounds like Evans has a soft spot for his time jumping around in tights in front of green screens. “It’s just intrinsically cool to be a superhero — it’s very fun to play make believe and live out your childhood dreams,” he told the “View” hosts. “But the friendships are so fantastic; it’s not just the cast, which [are] some of my best friends in the world, but the crew — you know these people so well.”

The interview was punctuated by several appearances by Dodger, whom Evans adopted after meeting him on the set of his 2017 film, “Gifted.” Which is only appropriate, since besides flustering the ga-ga “View” hosts, Evans was on the show to promote the dog food brand Jinx, with whom he recently partnered. “It shouldn’t only be rich dogs that eat well,” Evans noted, which sounds like something Captain America might say.

It may or may not be worth noting that Evans described Dodger as a “perfect animal” and a reminder of “how many unbelievably loving, perfect, beautiful, wonderful animals are just waiting to be adopted,” but really didn’t mention his new wife, Alba Baptista. (Perhaps in an effort not to break the internet’s heart, again.) You can watch Evans’s full appearance below.