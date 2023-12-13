Celebs Love this restaurant in the North End? Mariah Carey does too. The "Queen of Christmas" stopped by Strega, an Italian restaurant in the North End, Monday night. Mariah Carey performing in Dubai in October 2019. AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File

Most everyone needs a pick-me-up before or after work, and that includes Mariah Carey.

While in Boston for her “Merry Christmas One And All!” tour, the “Queen of Christmas” stopped by Strega, an Italian restaurant in the North End.

Carey’s visit to the North End happened after her Monday performance at TD Garden, according to MassLive.

Strega is part of the Varano Group, a collection of restaurants and dining establishments overseen by Nick Varano. According to the Instagram post, the Christmas singer has been “[a] friend to the Varano Group for many years,” and it seems the feeling is mutual.

Advertisement:

“It’s always a pleasure and it’s all we ever want for Christmas,” the restaurant wrote on its Instagram page regarding Carey’s visit.

Carey also signed some autographs outside the restaurant, according to NBC10 Boston, making the nights of many North End residents and Christmas lovers alike following a festive evening at TD Garden.