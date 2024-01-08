2024 Golden Globes red carpet photos: See the best and worst fashion

There were plenty of big winners at the 2024 Golden Globes Sunday night, including stars of “The Bear” (Jeremy Allen White, Dorchester native Ayo Edebiri), “Succession” (Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen) and “Oppenheimer” (Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr.). But before a single award was handed out, there were plenty of winners and losers in the court of public opinion on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet as well.
After holding the broadcast rights to the Golden Globes every year since 1996 (other than 2022, when the awards weren’t televised), NBC decided to end its relationship with the Globes. As a result, the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet coverage was not televised on E! as it had been for decades, and could only be streamed online.
If you missed out on seeing arrivals on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet as a result, we’ve got you covered. Scroll through the photos below to see your favorite actors, musicians, and celebrities arriving at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday.
