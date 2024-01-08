Celebs

2024 Golden Globes red carpet photos: See the best and worst fashion

The 2024 Golden Globes red carpet provided a golden opportunity for Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, and more stars to turn heads as they arrived at the annual awards show.

Margot Robbie arrives on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.
Margot Robbie arrives on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. Jordan Strauss/AP

By Kevin Slane

There were plenty of big winners at the 2024 Golden Globes Sunday night, including stars of “The Bear” (Jeremy Allen White, Dorchester native Ayo Edebiri), “Succession” (Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen) and “Oppenheimer” (Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr.). But before a single award was handed out, there were plenty of winners and losers in the court of public opinion on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet as well.

After holding the broadcast rights to the Golden Globes every year since 1996 (other than 2022, when the awards weren’t televised), NBC decided to end its relationship with the Globes. As a result, the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet coverage was not televised on E! as it had been for decades, and could only be streamed online.

If you missed out on seeing arrivals on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet as a result, we’ve got you covered. Scroll through the photos below to see your favorite actors, musicians, and celebrities arriving at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday.

2024 Golden Globes red carpet photos

Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Margot Robbie arrives at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Jordan Strauss/AP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Sinna Nasseri/The New York Times) – Sinna Nasseri/The New York Times
Ayo Edebiri poses on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. (Jordan Strauss/AP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Jeremy Allen White arrives at the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. (Jordan Strauss/AP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Emily Blunt and Jon Krasinski arrive at the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. (Jordan Strauss/AP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Joana Pak, left, and Steven Yeun arrive at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Jordan Strauss/AP) – Jordan Strauss/AP)
Gloria Campano, left, and Bradley Cooper arrive at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Jordan Strauss/AP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Selena Gomez arrives at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Jordan Strauss/AP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg arrive at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Jordan Strauss/AP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Colman Domingo arrives at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Jordan Strauss/AP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Rosamund Pike arrives at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Jordan Strauss/AP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Michael Tran/AFP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Colman Domingo arrives at the 2024 Golden Globes. – Jordan Strauss/AP
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey arrive at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Jordan Strauss/AP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Paul Giamatti arrives at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Jordan Strauss/AP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Matt Bomer arrives at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Jordan Strauss/AP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola arrive at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Michael Tran/AFP) – Michael Tran/AFP
Keri Russell arrives at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Jordan Strauss/AP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Bella Ramsey at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Jordan Strauss/AP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Michael Tran/AFP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Michael Tran/AFP) – Michael Tran/AFP
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Amy Sussman/Getty) – Amy Sussman/Getty
Greta Lee at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Jordan Strauss/AP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Florence Pugh at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Jordan Strauss/AP) – Jordan Strauss/AP
Fantasia Barrino at the 2024 Golden Globes. – Jordan Strauss/AP
Billie Eilish poses on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. – Jordan Strauss/AP
Alan Ruck at the 2024 Golden Globes. – Jordan Strauss/AP