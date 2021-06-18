Community Have you had trouble getting an Uber? Let us know. The average wait for a ride in Boston this spring was 147 percent longer than in New York City. We want to hear from Boston.com readers about their experiences using ride-hailing services since the city reopened last month. Bloomberg photo by Chris J. Ratcliffe.

It’s after midnight and you’ve just got done having a fun night of drinks with a group of friends. You’re ready to go home, but home is across the city, and despite the late-night hour the repeated refreshing of your apps, there isn’t a Lyft or Uber around for miles. Without the ride-sharing services, you’re essentially stranded.

It’s a scenario too many of us have had to deal with in the last year. With summer right around the corner and the city opening, the problem is only more glaring.

During the pandemic, a sharp decline in the demand for Ubers and Lyfts led to a drop-off of drivers. Now the demand has returned, but the number of drivers on the road still hasn’t recovered, leading to extremely long waits and high prices. According to Uber, the average wait for a ride in Boston this spring was 40 percent longer than wait times in Philadelphia — and 147 percent longer than in New York City.

By the time many bars and restaurants in the city close, MBTA has ended its service for the night, making access to reliable ride-hailing services all the more important.

WHY DOESNT BOSTON HAVE 24 HOUR PUBLIC TRANSIT BRO HOW R U GONNA HAVE OVER 30 COLLEGES IN THE VICINITY AND NOT HAVE NIGHTLIFE OR TRANSPORTATION — mina 🧞‍♀️🥂 (@recklessmina) June 15, 2021

Throughout the pandemic, the state of emergency banned Uber and Lyft from allowing surge pricing, which further disincentivized drivers from getting on the road. With the state of emergency lifted in Massachusetts, we may see a return to normalcy.

“We know that allowing surge pricing leads to better reliability,” Uber spokesperson Alix Anfang told Boston.com in a statement. “But as the people continue to travel, we expect to see elevated levels of surge as we continue to work to get drivers back on the road.”

Have you spent an hour waiting for an Uber or Lyft to pick you up? Are you thinking twice about staying out late this weekend because of the lack of available drivers? We want to hear from Boston.com readers about their experiences using ride-hailing services since the city reopened last month.

Let us know your thoughts by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected] and we may include your response in a future article.

