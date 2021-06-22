Community How are you spending your time outdoors this summer? Let us know. It’s officially summer, and we’ve never been more excited to get outside. We want to know what Boston.com readers will be doing outdoors throughout summer 2021. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The Boston area has many things going for it in the summertime. Whether you like to hit the beach, go for a hike, or watch a game at Fenway, we all have our outdoor traditions. With the pandemic practice of outdoor dining still going strong, a big part of this summer will be spent enjoying meals with friends and family outside.

Additionally, Boston recently ranked No. 13 on a list of 200 cities to spend a ‘vaxcation’ this summer by LawnStarter. The list included the best cities to vacation in, based on a city’s vaccination rate as well as other factors, such as walkability, the number of attractions, and the weather.

That’s good news for tourists, but also great for Boston-area residents who get to enjoy the city all summer long.

The list of options for outdoor activities in and around the city is a long one, so we’re looking for recommendations from those who know it best: you. Tell us: What’s the best thing to do outside in the summertime?

Let us know how you’re spending your time this summer by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected]. We may feature your responses in an upcoming article.

