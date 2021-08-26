Community We want to know: Have you ever been an extra in a movie or TV show filmed in Massachusetts? Did you spot yourself in the background on the big screen? We want to hear your story. John Blanding, Boston Globe staff

Several movies will take place with a Massachusetts backdrop this year, and casting directors are looking for extras.

A Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” released a casting call for extras in Boston last month, along with Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s new Christmas movie, “Spirited.”

The “Black Panther” sequel “Wakanda Forever” filmed scenes at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology last week and will visit Worcester later this month.

Production trucks and film crews may be sticking around for a while as Gov. Charlie Baker recently made the state’s film tax credit program permanent after months of debate. Speaker Ron Mariano said this effort would send “a clear message to the film industry that we are open for long-term commitments and the economic benefits they bring to Massachusetts.”

Marc Bloom, a 62-year-old from Bridgewater, appeared as an extra for the 2018 film starring Paul Rudd “The Catcher Was a Spy,” which was based on the true story of former Red Sox catcher and coach Moe Berg. Bloom sent in his headshot and said the casting department “liked his look.” He was then fitted with a fedora and 1950’s attire to blend into the crowd of extras sitting in the stands at Fenway Park.

“I always wanted to be an actor since I was very, very young and my parents would say ‘No, get a real job. Your chances of making it in Hollywood are slim to none.’ So that was always in the back of my mind,” Bloom said.

Bloom went to several Red Sox games at Fenway Park as a kid and later as an adult. He said it was surreal to be a part of the crowd.

This past year, Bloom was a COVID-19 cleaner for the star-studded Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up,” which takes place in several locations in Massachusetts. Instead of being on set for a matter of days as an extra, he worked with the production from start to finish to clean common areas and surfaces. Bloom said the cast and crew were COVID tested two to three times a day.

Alexandra Miller appeared as an extra on “Little Women” directed by Greta Gerwig and filmed entirely in Massachusetts. She wanted a chance to act alongside Timothée Chalamet and months after sending in her headshot she got the call and showed up for hair and makeup at 4 a.m.

“There’s one picture that I’ve seen floating around and it’s the scene where they go to the [theater]. I actually sat right behind Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan. You can’t really tell it’s me because the background is blurred, but I know that’s my face,” Miller said.

Have you ever had the chance to star alongside Hollywood celebrities as an extra for a movie or TV show filmed in Massachusetts? Did you spot yourself in the background on the big screen? We want to hear your story. Fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected].