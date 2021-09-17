Community What’s Greater Boston’s best music venue? Live music is back — so what's the best place to see and hear it? Let Boston.com know where you love to go. Wilco performs at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston last month. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

Concerts are back! Sort of.

Yes, it’s true the return of live music after many months of pandemic-related shutdowns hasn’t gone off without a hitch — just ask the Counting Crows fans who found the band’s Leader Bank Pavilion concert canceled due to a positive COVID test last month. But we’re slowly inching our way back toward a regular schedule of shows in our favorite Boston venues.

Which got us thinking: Which of those venues are actually the best for hosting live music? Which have engendered the most lasting music memories? Which are the most quintessentially Bostonian? (Or in the case of, say, Xfinity Center, the most Mansfield-y?)

That’s where you come in, Boston.com readers. We want to know the venues, both small and large, that you prefer when going to see your favorite acts — and also which shuttered ones you miss, and the new ones you’re looking most forward to checking out. (You’ll have options in Alston-Brighton, near Fenway, and at the Somerville Theatre, just to name a few.)

Take the Boston.com poll below, or email [email protected], and we’ll include your responses in an upcoming article.

<a href="https://bgmcreative.survey.fm/music-venue-survey">View Survey</a>