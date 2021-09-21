Community We want to know: What true crime podcasts are you listening to? Calling all mystery enthusiasts. This month the Boston.com Book Club is focused on crime fiction. We want to know your recommendations for the best podcasts in that genre.

There’s something about a really good mystery that keeps you reading — or listening — to the very end.

This month, the Book Club has been reading two crime fiction novels by local author and journalist Hank Phillippi Ryan. The first, “Her Perfect Life,” Ryan’s 13th novel, came out earlier this month. This month we’ve also been reading Ryan’s 12th novel, “The First to Lie,” which came out in paperback in January.

For those reading along, we know that there are likely other stories in the same genre that are capturing your attention. These days true crime and crime fiction enthusiasts get their fix not just from books, but also from podcasts, which have a way of immersing you into all the twists and turns of a thrilling mystery.

Maybe you were part of the wave of true crime podcasts enthusiasts listening to hits like “Serial” or “My Favorite Murder.” Or you like to keep your mystery stories in the realm of fiction. Either way, we want to know what podcasts you gravitate toward when you’re looking to get lost in a good story.

Let us know your favorite podcasts that fall under the categories of true crime, crime fiction, mystery, and thriller by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your responses in a future article.

Join our virtual Book Club discussion

Join the Boston.com Book Club Tuesday, September 28 at 6 p.m. for virtual discussion with An Unlikely Story‘s Kym Havens and featured guest author Hank Phillippi Ryan, USA Today bestselling author of 13 twisty thrillers and Emmy award-winning reporter for Boston’s Channel 7. Hank will be discussing her new novel “Her Perfect Life,” which released on Sept. 14 and “The First to Lie,” which came out in paperback in January.

Register to join on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.

Buy “Her Perfect Life”: Bookshop | An Unlikely Story

Buy “The First to Lie”: Bookshop | An Unlikely Story