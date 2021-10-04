Community Readers: What songs are on your pump-up playlist? Let us know what music you turn to when you need that extra boost. What song do you listen to when you want to get hyped up before a big event? AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

When you’re trying to get into the zone, nothing gets you there faster than the perfect background track. Whether you’re looking for the motivation to get through a tough workout or get pumped up for a difficult day, music can be just the thing to push ourselves through the challenge.

With just a week away from Marathon Monday, many runners are perfecting their running playlist ahead of the big race, but you don’t need to be a competitive runner to have a go-to song that gets you off your feet.

We’re putting together a playlist of the best dopamine boosting songs and we want to know what songs in your music library make you feel the same surge of confidence as Rocky training to “Gonna Fly Now” to Mulan and “I’ll Make a Man out of You.”

Whether you use music to get you through exercise or just to get you through the day, we want to know what music you listen to when you need to get yourself pumped. What song do you put on when you need to get pumped? Let us know what you’re listening to by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future article.