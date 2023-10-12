Community How Honey Pot Hill Orchards offers a classic fall experience The Stow destination continuously ranks among the top reader-recommended spots for cider doughnuts and apple picking. Picking apples at Honey Pot Hill Orchards. Globe Staff/Essdras M Suarez

When visitors come to Honey Pot Hill Orchards, the first thing they notice is the beatific setting that surrounds them. The orchard is the perfect escape where you can spend a fall day apple picking, according to general manager Chelcie Martin.

“It’s got some nice little hills,” she said. “The property is very picturesque, in terms of a mix of big and small trees [and] rolling hills. You can see the plantings of different varieties, as you come in. It’s a very pretty spot. We’re very proud of it.”

Honey Pot has been operated by the Martins as a family-owned business for almost 100 years. In Boston.com’s apple picking guide, the Stow destination was voted by readers, over the course of three years, as the number one spot to explore. And it’s no surprise — the farm, which is run by father and daughter team Andrew and Chelcie Martin, offers splendid views, activities for guests of all ages, and apple trees that are as old as 50 to 70 years. Guests build traditions out of visiting Honey Pot, bringing their children for trips that will make memories.

The business has a rich history, passed down the generations of the Martin family. It was bought in 1926 by Chelcie’s great grandfather Clifford Martin, an engineer, who decided to acquire the farm as something of a side project, according to Chelcie. When the Great Depression hit, he tried to sell the property, but no one was interested. Years later, Chelcie’s grandfather avoided getting drafted during World War II to run the place. Today, Andrew and Chelcie oversee the farm, working together closely as a duo.

“It means everything to us,” Chelcie said. “Fourth generation. We work a lot. I love it here, it’s beautiful, and I’ll never do anything else. It’s an insane job that no one understands, and my friends think I’m crazy.” She added, “It’s a way of life, more of a passion.”

The experience of apple picking at Honey Pot is a quintessentially New England one. You’ll check in and grab a bag for gathering fruit, and you’ll then be free to explore the property. The orchard features over 30 apple varieties, including Honeycrisps, Macouns, and Smittens, which are currently in season. They each have their own unique characteristics, Chelcie said.

“Honeycrisps have a very thin skin, so people really enjoy the snap of the apple. They are definitely sweet, but I think a lot of [the appeal] has to do with the texture of the crunch,” she said. Macouns are a bit sweet, tart, and tangy, while Smittens have a complex flavor, with a less sugary taste. Chelcie explained, “I like to have a spectrum. When you eat apples all the time, you don’t only want to eat sweet apples.”

Visitors can engage in a variety of different activities, besides apple picking. They can meet farm animals, which include mini horses, alpacas, goats, chickens, and pigs. A 15-minute hayride shows guests the scenery, while you’ll also find three different mazes on site. One of these is the Big Green Monster Maze, where you can “definitely get lost,” according to Chelcie.

“It’s a mile and a half of pathway,” Chelcie said. “There are six bridges and a gazebo in the middle. It can take up to an hour plus. We had a kid run through it in eight minutes once. I think he had had some practice beforehand.” She added, “People come back year after year for it, because there’s always a new spot to explore.”

This year was marked by weather conditions that posed challenges. In May, there was a freeze, which impacted many orchards. Because Honey Pot’s elevation is very low, they are used to dealing with this type of problem. Chelcie said they were somewhat prepared, though they lost 10 to15% of their crop. The farm has wind machines that draw down warm air and push it out, to prevent cold air from settling, and these helped to mitigate freeze damage. During the summer, there was heavy rainfall, which caused the apples to grow bigger. Honey Pot did not experience too much damage, Chelcie said, though they did lose a few trees, which drowned.

Boston.com readers love visiting the farm store, specifically for Honey Pot’s cider doughnuts, made with their freshly pressed cider. The doughnuts, known for their fluffiness, were voted as a top pick for three years. An anonymous reader said, “Their warm apple cider donuts are moist and delicious! They make plain and cinnamon and sugar, and both are fantastic! They almost have a crisp exterior, making the inside taste even better!”

Honey Pot is a beloved spot for Chelcie to work at because of what it means to community members. If she is ever having a hard day, the kind words of customers remind her what the farm means to her.

“Something about people’s memories here are really important,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to hold that place for people.”

Honey Pot Hill Orchards, 16 Boon Rd., Stow