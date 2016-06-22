In case you forgot about the upcoming MBTA fare increase, this Red Line train is here to remind you

Commuters on Red Line train 01862 Wednesday morning were faced with an amusing surprise: Instead of letting riders know whether the southbound train was heading to Braintree or Ashmont, the electronic display dedicated to listing that information decided to go the Jerry Maguire route and show them the money instead.

I know the @mbta is excited about increasing revenues soon but this is a bit ridiculous pic.twitter.com/42nNXf4xG0 — Mike Tremblay (@mtrem2) June 22, 2016

Was the sign a friendly reminder from the MBTA about the impending fare increase going into effect July 1? Or perhaps it was a sentient subway car, crying out for help, with the organization’s billions of dollars in debt? Or maybe — just maybe — it was nothing more than a malfunctioning sign.

According to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo, while issues with the electronic displays are not common, crews were able to fix the sign shortly after being alerted to the issue.

Considering Wednesday morning’s commute included lengthy delays on the Green Line and a power outage at the Porter Square station, passengers who spotted the “Show Me The Money” sign are probably grateful their MBTA issues were more entertaining than annoying.