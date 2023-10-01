Concert Reviews Review and Setlist: SZA dives in on the SOS Tour In the SOS Tour, which set sail at TD Garden Sept. 30, SZA fleshes out the concept of her album into a fully-fledged production. SZA performs at TD Garden. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

The cover of SZA’s second studio album, “SOS,” features the R&B singer-songwriter on the edge of a white diving board, surrounded by deep blue waves. The meaning of the photo isn’t hard to figure out — SZA feels adrift and lost at sea. On the album, she explores themes of isolation and loneliness.

In the SOS Tour, which set sail at TD Garden Sept. 30, SZA fleshes out the concept of her album into a fully-fledged production, complete with corresponding choreography, elaborate set pieces, and stunning vocals. Storytelling is woven into the show from start to finish.

The beginning of the show starts exactly the same as the album cover. SZA belts out her first song, “PSA,” from the top of a diving board with projections of the ocean surrounding her. But towards the end of the song, a screen covers her, making it appear like she is diving into the waves.

This is a fitting metaphor for the show itself, as SZA fully dives into the entire production. The show weaves a tale of a shipwreck, with the first act taking place on a set modeled after a shipping barge. SZA and the dancers move across the deck with ease as she belts out hits like “Seek and Destroy” and “Love Galore.”

The performers move to an engine room as the projected waves begin to intensify, leaving SZA alone on stage for laid-back numbers like “Drew Barrymore” and “Normal Girl.” The songs in this section were largely from her first album, “CTRL,” but featured new and exciting musical arrangements.

The show’s imagery escalates as the ship sinks, with SZA as the only survivor. She moves to a B-Stage shaped like a lifeboat, which flies impressively over the audience, during emotional ballads “Gone Girl” and “Nobody Gets Me.”

This theatricality doesn’t distract from the intimacy of SZA’s songs, something the singer is lauded for. The crowd felt every word of self-doubt anthem “Special” and high-energy revenge rocker F2F alike — a range of emotions was on full display.

As a performer, SZA was electric, never losing the crowd’s focus as she seamlessly navigated four costume changes, advanced choreography, and varying tones. The SOS tour is a testament to her skill as a storyteller and cements her as a talent to watch.

The show ends exactly how it began, with SZA on the diving board over the sea, but this time, it’s hopeful — the orange setting sun has a sense of perseverance, but more importantly, finding meaning in turmoil.

Setlist for SZA at TD Garden, Sept. 30, 2023

Intro:

PSA

Act I – Deck:

Seek & Destroy

Notice Me

Love Galore

Broken Clocks

Act II – Engine Room:

Forgiveless

Used

Bag Lady (Erykah Badu cover)

Ghost in the Machine

Blind

Shirt

Act III – Horizon:

Smoking on My Ex Pack

All the Stars

(Kendrick Lamar & SZA cover)

(Kendrick Lamar & SZA cover) Prom

Normal Girl

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

F2F

Drew Barrymore

Doves in the Wind

Low

Act IV – Lifeboat:

Open Arms

Supermodel

Special

Nobody Gets Me

Gone Girl

Act V – Under the Sea:

SOS

Kiss Me More

(Doja Cat cover)

(Doja Cat cover) Love Language

Snooze

Kill Bill

I Hate U

The Weekend

Encore

Good Days