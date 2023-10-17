Concert Reviews Review & setlist: Queen and Adam Lambert celebrate Freddie and make new memories in Boston “We all have Freddie Mercury in our hearts.” Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May perform during the Queen and Adam Lambert "Rhapsody Tour" at CFG Bank Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Queen and Adam Lambert rocked TD Garden Oct. 16 in a sold-out show that created something new while honoring the band’s storied history.

The Rhapsody Tour, which has undergone various worldwide legs over the past four years, last stopped in Massachusetts in 2019.

Frontman Adam Lambert, who has performed alongside Brian May and Roger Taylor since 2011, deftly played the part of the show’s ringleader. Lambert’s stage presence is pure fun, incorporating something distinctly his own into the classic hits first made famous by the band’s legendary frontman, Freddie Mercury.

Lambert’s showmanship and humor take center stage (during “Killer Queen,” he sings directly into a camera while pretending to put on makeup) while still honoring the work of the band over time.

The show, which could very easily be a showcase for Lambert’s vocals alone, makes sure to feature rock ‘n’ roll legends Brian May and Roger Taylor equally as heavily. Lambert spends almost as much time offstage as he does on, and both May and Taylor get individual time with the crowd. May played a moving acoustic rendition of “Love of My Life,” while Taylor commandeered David Bowie’s section of “Under Pressure.”

The Rhapsody Tour paid tribute to Mercury as a lively celebration, rather than a grim commemoration. But the performance didn’t dwell on Mercury’s noted absence, instead creating an homage by keeping Queen’s songs alive.

Queen is a band known for their theatrics, and the band didn’t disappoint — moving platforms and set pieces elevated May’s guitar solos and Lambert’s high notes in an engaging fashion. Lambert emerged from underneath the stage on a giant rotating motorcycle for “Bicycle Race,” while May showcased his guitar skills while slowly rising above the crowd.

However, while Lambert, May, and Taylor brought energy and passion to every song, the show struggled with pacing. Long solos, some confusing visuals, and lesser-known deep cuts were scattered throughout Queen’s uptempo hits, which lost the attention of the crowd for brief periods of time.

But these lapses were mitigated by the pure cultural impact of Queen’s musical catalog — with hits like “Don’t Stop Me Now” to “I Want to Break Free,” the crowd was back on track.

After a stunning rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the band left the stage as a video of Mercury’s iconic “Ay-Oh” played on enormous screens. Everyone in the room knew what to do, creating a call-and-response that transcended the barriers of time and mortality.

The Rhapsody Tour was at its best when it reinvigorated the feelings of musical vigor and gusto stirred up by Freddie Mercury so many years ago. Lambert addressed his predecessor in a mid-show speech that touched on his legacy.

“We all have Freddie Mercury in our hearts.”

Setlist for Queen and Adam Lambert at TD Garden, Oct. 16, 2023

Machines (Or Back to Humans) / Radio Ga Ga Hammer to Fall Stone Cold Crazy Another One Bites the Dust I’m in Love with My Car Bicycle Race Fat Bottomed Girls I Want it All A Kind of Magic Don’t Stop Me Now Somebody to Love Love of My Life ‘39 Under Pressure Tie Your Mother Down Crazy Little Thing Called Love I Want to Break Free Who Wants to Live Forever Is This the World We Created…? The Show Must Go On Bohemian Rhapsody Encore: Ay-Oh We Will Rock You Radio Ga Ga We Are the Champions