Concert Reviews Review & setlist: All Boston needs for Christmas is Mariah Carey at TD Garden Carey took to the stage Monday night to spread Christmas cheer in an extravagant performance. Mariah Carey performs "Oh Santa!" at TD Garden Monday, Dec. 11. Laura Emde/Boston.com

There are very few concerts where you’d expect a singer to bring their makeup artists onstage or ask what a Boston cream pie actually is in the middle of the show. When you’re seeing the Queen of Christmas, however, this kind of thing just makes sense.

In her first concert in Boston since 2019, Mariah Carey took to the TD Garden stage Monday night to spread Christmas cheer with an extravagant performance.

Carey’s Monday performance at TD Garden was part of the ongoing “Merry Christmas One And All!” tour, the singer’s first full Christmas tour since the “All I Want For Christmas Is You: A Night of Joy and Festivity” tour, which lasted five years, from 2014-2019.

Carey has long laid claim to Christmas, having released her first of two holiday albums, “Merry Christmas,” in 1994, featuring one of her biggest hits, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Although she was denied a trademark to her colloquial title, Carey still has a firm grip on Christmas — “All I Want For Christmas Is You” currently sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

The Christmas spirit was in the air from the moment you stepped into TD Garden, with a sea of red and green outfits topped off with Santa hats greeting you at the entrance.

Before Carey took the stage, DJ Suss One — who has worked with the singer since 2006 — performed as the opening act, playing throwback songs, ranging from the ’70s to the 2010s, to energize the crowd ahead of the main event.

Following a performance of “Sugar Plum Fairy” by her backup dancers, Carey stepped onto the TD Garden stage, announcing the start of the show with her signature “It’s time!” She did have to stop briefly at the top of the show since her mic pack initially wasn’t working.

“I’m very bossy over here,” Carey joked as a crew member fixed the pack.

Mariah Carey performs “Silent Night” at TD Garden Monday, Dec. 11. – Laura Emde/Boston.com

From the very first song (“Hark! The Herald Angels Sing/Gloria (In Excelsis Deo)”), Carey’s vocal talents were on full display, hitting her signature high notes with ease. Although there were times where it felt like the instruments were overpowering her, Carey still managed to shine through.

During the first half of her set, Carey’s two children, 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, joined her on stage to perform “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Christmas Wrapping” and “Jesus Born on This Day.” Considering both of their parents — Carey and “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon — are in the entertainment industry, it’s no surprise the twins are already taking the stage.

Another highlight of the performance was Carey’s group of backup dancers, who put on energetic and mesmerizing performances throughout the night. Although it was clear that some of the dance interludes were intended to cover up an outfit change, the dancers were so entertaining that it didn’t matter.

Carey interacted with fans quite a bit during the performance, from throwing gifts into the crowd with a dancing Santa Claus to signing an audience member’s Mariah Carey Barbie doll as she introduced her band.

Outside of Christmas, Carey has an expansive and wildly successful discography, and she performed a medley of some of her most popular songs, including “Always Be My Baby” and “It’s a Wrap,” as well as performing “We Belong Together” and “Hero” on their own, much to the excitement of the crowd.

We can only hope that some of our readers who love “All I Want For Christmas Is You” were in attendance for Monday night’s finale, as the show closed with none other than the staple Christmas tune (to this 48%, you may have lost the vote, but you were right in my heart).

In an extravagant display to round out the show, filled with backup dancers, confetti, and a train taking her offstage, Carey affirmed that she is the Queen of Christmas, and she is here to stay.

Confetti falls on the crowd during “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at TD Garden Monday, Dec. 11. – Laura Emde/Boston.com

Setlist for Mariah Carey at TD Garden, Monday, Dec. 11

Sugar Plum Fairy Hark! The Herald Angels / Gloria (In Excelsis Deo) Oh Santa! Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) When Christmas Comes Sleigh Ride Here Comes Santa Claus (with Moroccan Cannon) Christmas Wrapping (with Monroe and Moroccan Cannon) Silent Night Jesus Born on This Day (with Monroe Cannon) One Child Joy to the World Christmas Time Is in the Air Again Always Be My Baby / Dreamlover / Honey / Heartbreaker / A No No / It’s a Wrap / Emotions / Make It Happen / Fly Like a Bird We Belong Together Hero

Encore:

17. All I Want For Christmas Is You

