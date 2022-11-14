Concerts What you need to know about buying tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Swift is set to appear at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 20, and 21. Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s long-awaited Eras Tour begin Tuesday. Are you “…Ready For It?”

The nationwide stadium tour hits Gillette Stadium May 19, 20, and 21. But for Swifties, scoring tickets is more like “The Great War.”

The competition began Monday, with Ticketmaster sending out Verified Fan presale codes sporadically throughout the day. The program randomly selects users (“The Lucky Ones,” if you will) to gain early access to tickets, combatting scalpers. Registration for the program closed Nov. 9.

Verified fans will have their shot at seats at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with an additional presale for Capital One credit card customers at 2 p.m. But for fans who weren’t selected, “You Need to Calm Down”: The general on-sale follows, starting Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Buying tickets is a stressful process Swifties know “All Too Well”. Swift’s first tour since 2018 is likely to create high demand, long Ticketmaster queues, and “dynamically priced” tickets, a system that inflates a ticket’s cost in real time based on demand: “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour 😆https://t.co/KFuqvr0hhO pic.twitter.com/4LTYSnwKJO — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 4, 2022

The Eras Tour currently consists of 35 stadium stops across the country. As for the tour’s setlist, Swift has teased “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!),” with a poster featuring photos from her 2006 debut through her recent releases.

Swift has released four original albums (and two re-recordings) since her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, which also made three stops at Gillette. Her last concert experience, 2020’s Lover Fest East, was also supposed to stop at the stadium before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a cancellation.

The Eras Tour follows the release of Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights.” The pop album cemented Swift as the first artist in history to claim all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single frame. It also had the largest streaming week of the year so far, with over 357 million official streams — the largest ever for an album by a female artist.