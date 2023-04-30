Concerts The Pixies are set to play a show in Boston this summer The band, know for hits like "Where Is My Mind?," will perform at MGM Music Hall in June. The Pixies are set to perform in Boston this summer. Patricia De Melo Moreira/Getty Images

Boston-born rock band the Pixies are touring this summer and will be stopping in Boston.

They are set to perform at MGM Music Hall in the Fenway, a venue that opened last year, at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. The Pixies booked two openers — Franz Ferdinand and Bully.

The band, known for songs such as “Where Is My Mind,” announced a U.S. Tour Thursday. The tour comes less than a year since the release of their latest album, Doggerel.

According to The Boston Globe, this is the first time the band has performed in Boston since 2018.

You can purchase tickets for the Pixies’ Boston show on Ticketmaster.