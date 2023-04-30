The Pixies are set to play a show in Boston this summer

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston-born rock band the Pixies are touring this summer and will be stopping in Boston.
They are set to perform at MGM Music Hall in the Fenway, a venue that opened last year, at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. The Pixies booked two openers — Franz Ferdinand and Bully.
The band, known for songs such as “Where Is My Mind,” announced a U.S. Tour Thursday. The tour comes less than a year since the release of their latest album, Doggerel.
According to The Boston Globe, this is the first time the band has performed in Boston since 2018.
You can purchase tickets for the Pixies’ Boston show on Ticketmaster.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.