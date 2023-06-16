Concerts Tickets for the Ed Sheeran express train go on sale Friday morning Sheeran is playing Gillette Stadium this June 30 and July 1, and there's a special train running for the second show. A fresh-faced Ed Sheeran playing at Gillette Stadium in 2018. Steve Haines for The Boston Globe

Pop star Ed Sheeran is headlining two shows at Gillette Stadium this June 30 and July 1, and given the number of his fans who probably don’t have their driver’s licenses yet, interest in the MBTA commuter rail train to Foxboro will probably be in high demand. Just look at what happened with Taylor Swift.

With that in mind, concertgoers interested in taking the special event train to the July 1 concert should be ready to purchase when they go on sale Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m. on the mTicket app. (There’s no special train for the June 30 show, but you can brave the regular commuter rail, if you dare. Just note that the last train out of Foxboro that night is at 10:20 p.m., so you could miss the encores.)

For the July 1 concert, the MBTA will run one train from Boston and one train from Providence.

Schedule from Boston:

Depart South Station: 3:35 p.m.

Depart Back Bay: 3:40 p.m.

Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 4 p.m.

Arrive Foxboro: 4:35 p.m.

Schedule from Providence:

Depart Providence: 3:25 p.m.

Depart Pawtucket/Central Falls: 3:31 p.m.

Depart Attleboro: 3:45 p.m.

Depart Mansfield: 3:55 p.m.

Arrive Foxboro: 4:40 p.m.

After the show: Trains depart Foxboro 30 minutes after the concert ends.

Round-trip tickets for the special event train are $20. For more information, visit the MBTA website’s Gillette Stadium page.