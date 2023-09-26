Concerts Hozier surprises crowd, joins boygenius on stage for concert finale The Irish singer-songwriter helped Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus belt out the final lyrics of the supergroup's heart-wrenching track, "Salt in the Wound."

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier would probably agree: Indie supergroup boygenius sure knows how to end a concert.

Just turn to TikTok for proof. There are countless videos of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus tackling one another in hugs and other sincere displays of affection as they collapse together on stage. For fans of the group, the finale is often the most exciting part of a show and certainly, the most emotional.

MORE ON BOYGENIUS: From stage in Boston, boygenius announces new EP

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus have nothing but love for one another and those feelings culminate each night with a soul-stirring performance of “Salt in the Wound,” a track off the group’s 2018 eponymous EP.

Advertisement:

Monday night – the first of two shows at MGM Music Hall in Boston this week – was no different. First, boygenius debuted a new song and announced an upcoming EP.

Then, much to the surprise of the audience, Hozier appeared on stage, helping boygenius belt out the final lyrics of the heart-wrenching song, “What they don’t say is what’s on the other side / They say the hearts and minds are on your side.”

Watch video of the finale below:

#boygenius #Boston #PhoebeBridgers #JulienBaker #LucyDacus #LiveMusic #BostonConcerts ♬ original sound – Boston.com @bostondotcom *This video has flashing concert lights* Some lucky fans were able to catch a glimpse of Hozier twice this weekend in Boston, during a surprise appearance at @xboygenuisx’ first of two shows last night at MGM Musical Hall at Fenway. 👀🎸 The Irish singer-songwriter played at Leader Bank Pavilion Friday and Saturday. The crowd erupted and the artists bowed down to one another with respect. Read more about last night’s performance at the link in our bio. #Hozier

BOYGENIUS BROUGHT OUT HOZIER?????? pic.twitter.com/5D88yYsnjZ — abby 🤍 loves ur guts (@0nlysunfl0wer) September 26, 2023

Hozier was in New England this weekend for two shows at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, followed by one show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. Watch a clip from one of the shows in Boston below: